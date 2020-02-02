Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Internet Has Found Meghan Markle's Doppelganger in an Instagram Mom

Akeisha Varnado Land, a social media influencer from Missouri, United States, has gone viral for her uncanny resemblance to the former Dutchess of Sussex.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
Internet Has Found Meghan Markle's Doppelganger in an Instagram Mom
Is Instagrammer Akeisha Land (right) Meghan Markle's lookalike? | Image credit: AP/Instagram

After Sridevi, Liam Hemsworth and Prince Harry's doppelgangers went viral on social media for their uncanny likeness to the celebrities and former royal, the Internet has now found yet another doppleganger. And this time, the celebrity is none other than former actress Meghan Markle.

Akeisha Varnado Land, a social media influencer from Missouri, United States, has gone viral for her uncanny resemblance to the former Dutchess of Sussex. Land, who runs a joint Instagram account with her daughter, recently posted a photo of the two on their account, which initially had over 13,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram

An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! 💁🏽‍♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them... and as always, keep it cute! 😘

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on

The photo soon went viral many people started to notice Land's similarity to the former Duchess of Sussex. Speaking to Daily Mail, Land said that she did not see the similarity herself but that she was often mistaken for Markle, even at Church.

The 39-year-old mother of said, "Even my close friends and family say I look like her! And even though I myself don't see the similarities, I definitely take it as a huge compliment as she's just drop dead gorgeous".

Since the image went viral, the influencer-mom's account has racked up over 180k followers. Many commented on the photo, swearing by the uncanny similarity.

Recently, the internet also found Prince's Harry's doppelganger and the image went viral with many memes circulated at the cost of the former Prince.

The Suits actor along with husband and former Duke of Sussex Prince Harry recently renounced their royal titles, wishing to move to Canada and raise a family as "ordinary" people.

