Internet Has Found Meghan Markle's Doppelganger in an Instagram Mom

After Sridevi, Liam Hemsworth and Prince Harry's doppelgangers went viral on social media for their uncanny likeness to the celebrities and former royal, the Internet has now found yet another doppleganger. And this time, the celebrity is none other than former actress Meghan Markle.

Akeisha Varnado Land, a social media influencer from Missouri, United States, has gone viral for her uncanny resemblance to the former Dutchess of Sussex. Land, who runs a joint Instagram account with her daughter, recently posted a photo of the two on their account, which initially had over 13,000 likes.

The photo soon went viral many people started to notice Land's similarity to the former Duchess of Sussex. Speaking to Daily Mail, Land said that she did not see the similarity herself but that she was often mistaken for Markle, even at Church.

The 39-year-old mother of said, "Even my close friends and family say I look like her! And even though I myself don't see the similarities, I definitely take it as a huge compliment as she's just drop dead gorgeous".

Since the image went viral, the influencer-mom's account has racked up over 180k followers. Many commented on the photo, swearing by the uncanny similarity.

Recently, the internet also found Prince's Harry's doppelganger and the image went viral with many memes circulated at the cost of the former Prince.

Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work. pic.twitter.com/GKQZCAZwEf — Mark Prisk (@PriskMark) January 22, 2020

The Suits actor along with husband and former Duke of Sussex Prince Harry recently renounced their royal titles, wishing to move to Canada and raise a family as "ordinary" people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.