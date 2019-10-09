Take the pledge to vote

Internet Imagines Joaquin's 'Joker' Laughter With Famous Celebs and the Results are Spooky

It all started with user @RyanHeezy adding Seth Rogen's laughter to a clip from 'Joker' and the rest followed the suit.

News18.com

October 9, 2019
Internet Imagines Joaquin's 'Joker' Laughter With Famous Celebs and the Results are Spooky
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Like it or hate it, Joaquin Phoenix in and as Joker has taken the movie buffs by a storm.

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, that screened on October 2 in India, has been trending on the hit list ever since.

Since the 1960s, there have been multiple actors playing the dark character of Joker in different series and shades, whether it's the Batman series or TV shows or movies. But what acts as the trademark of the character is — the Joker's maniacal laughter with each character carrying its own spin to add to the dark character's laughter.

In the latest instalment, the character was played by Joaquin Phoenix, who nailed the role of the clown prince of the crimes with his grim laughter.

Taking a cue from this, the Internet did what it usually does. Several Twitter users imagined Joker's laugh mashed up with several famous voices.

It all started with user @RyanHeezy adding Seth Rogen's laughter to a clip from Joker and the rest followed the suit.

Some will make you LOL and some will definitely spook you out.

When the Joker laughs in the voice of Seth Rogen.

Kawhi Leonard, anyone?

Bill Hader.

Wasn't expecting Peter Griffin's name to pop up.

Well...

Umm.

Okay then.

*laughs in Ricky Gervais*

STOP.

