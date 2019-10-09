Internet Imagines Joaquin's 'Joker' Laughter With Famous Celebs and the Results are Spooky
It all started with user @RyanHeezy adding Seth Rogen's laughter to a clip from 'Joker' and the rest followed the suit.
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures.
Like it or hate it, Joaquin Phoenix in and as Joker has taken the movie buffs by a storm.
Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, that screened on October 2 in India, has been trending on the hit list ever since.
Since the 1960s, there have been multiple actors playing the dark character of Joker in different series and shades, whether it's the Batman series or TV shows or movies. But what acts as the trademark of the character is — the Joker's maniacal laughter with each character carrying its own spin to add to the dark character's laughter.
In the latest instalment, the character was played by Joaquin Phoenix, who nailed the role of the clown prince of the crimes with his grim laughter.
Taking a cue from this, the Internet did what it usually does. Several Twitter users imagined Joker's laugh mashed up with several famous voices.
Some will make you LOL and some will definitely spook you out.
When the Joker laughs in the voice of Seth Rogen.
the joker but he laughs like seth rogen pic.twitter.com/KbvMt5Ij7b— freddy kroger (@ryanheezy) October 8, 2019
Kawhi Leonard, anyone?
the joker but he laughs like kawhi leonard pic.twitter.com/wnaNnPWfi1— (@sucXboy) October 8, 2019
Bill Hader.
The Joker but he laughs like Bill Hader. pic.twitter.com/dMqf3osV9y— Bill Hader's seagull laugh (@LaughBill) October 8, 2019
Wasn't expecting Peter Griffin's name to pop up.
The joker but he laughs like Peter Griffin pic.twitter.com/dyX5RvaEEb— Radja Afif (@RadjaAfifKedah) October 8, 2019
Well...
the joker but he laughs like nicki minaj pic.twitter.com/Pr5A4ORcZU— gina (@chalameche) October 8, 2019
Umm.
the joker but he laughs like tobey maguire https://t.co/rKGRu5US5M pic.twitter.com/6JmyVQ2ZlF— Julian♂️ (@MilkyJohnWick) October 8, 2019
Okay then.
The Joker but he laughs like Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/O4fw0k3l09— rosie (@styleshozier) October 8, 2019
*laughs in Ricky Gervais*
the #joker but he laughs like @rickygervais pic.twitter.com/LBd196HfAi— HenningNo. Harder (@JimmyTweetboy) October 8, 2019
STOP.
the joker but he laugh’s like anime girl pic.twitter.com/8hrFx4M2Pi— ☾ (@veenuswrld) October 8, 2019
