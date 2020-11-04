Internet Imagines Kanye West's Reaction After He Gets 60,000 Votes in US Elections

In a rather disheartening end to a rather irrelevant endeavour, American rapper Kanye West ended his bid for US Presidency with a meagre 60,000 votes across 12 states.

The rapper, who voted for himself on the November 9 US Presidential elections, managed to get 59,781 as per a count by Deadline. Since the counting of ballots is still underway in several states, the report predicted 60,000 total votes for the West by the end of counting.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Sir Ye, whose election "campaign" was overshot with chaotic breakdowns mid-rally and sveral bizarre comments, polled 57,000 votes across 12 states.

The highest number of votes fro West came from Tennessee, where he collected 10,188 votes. Despite ranking fourth in some state races, West's vote percentage never crossed 0.4 percent.

Despite his unsuccessful run as an independent candidate in what is turning out to be an intense, neck-to-neck battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, West seems to be in high spirits. In fact, he indicated on Twitter that his dreams of becoming the President of US may not yet be over.

On Wednesday, the rap mogul took to Twitter to announce, "Welp", following which he tweeted. "Kanye 2024". He also shared an image of his face silhouetted against an electoral map of the US, indicating that he may run for Presidency once again in the 2024 elections.

Even if West failed to convince voters to vote for him, the rapper did make a splash on social media. Many made jokes and memes about his performance in the crucial 2020 elections.

While West did manage to get nearly 60,000 votes, it seems his wife and American television personality Kim Kardashian West did not vote for him. Kardashian on Wednesday informed her 67 million Twitter followers that she had voted in the US Elections 2020 and urged her fans to do go out and do the same.

But speculation suggests that Kardashian may not actually have voted for West based on the fact that she "liked" a tweet by American rapper Kid Cudi who in his post wrote: "Vote for Biden if you a real one."

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won Hawaii bagging four electoral college votes to widen his slim lead over President Donald Trump in the race to reach 270 votes needed to win the presidential election. In an incredible reversal of fortunes, the former vice-president has also taken a sudden lead in Wisconsin.