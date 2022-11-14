Internet in Disbelief After Video of Two World War II Planes Colliding and Crashing in the US Goes Viral

In what comes as a shocking incident, two World War II-era planes collided midair at a Second World War commemorative airshow in Texas’ Dallas killing at least six people. The footage of the same incident has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in disbelief. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport at 1:20 p.m. CST (1820 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

After the accident, two people were found dead in one wreckage, and one person in the other, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. The video shows bigger B-17 bomber flying, not very high from the ground in a straight line, while the smaller plane – Kingcobra, hurtling in its direction from the left. It wasn’t clear what led to the crash between the two planes. Have a look:

Terrible situation. Two planes collide during an Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport 😳😔👀 pic.twitter.com/thokohgJzw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 12, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral. “I really wonder how do these things happen?” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “OMG! Video of a collision and crash between what appears to be an older bomber and fighter.” Here are a few reactions:

My goodness i pray for everyone involved https://t.co/HO5wl4Dsth — Legend aka Kit Cloudkicker (@iAmLegend_716) November 13, 2022

The girl yelling sounds like she just watched a guy take a dump on the sidewalk, not that she just watched two fuckin entire planes collide and burst into flames and shrapnel https://t.co/Gc8RpPxsdd — The Real Sinko (@TDTimeBaby) November 13, 2022

Well now we can say that Breaking Bad is far more realistic https://t.co/XBY7djctUM — ‘ (@J4Vinga) November 13, 2022

The only two videos of this incident I have seen have been one mexican woman scream "Dios mio!" and now this african woman going "aw shiieeet heeelll nawww" Americacore https://t.co/zP6qtc04iB — Yew 🍂 (@DJ_whyte_boy) November 13, 2022

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations, with the latter taking the lead and providing updates, officials said. One of the planes crashed in a field, the other in a stand of trees, near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, Colorado, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Denver.

“As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The National Transportation Safety Board has taken command of the crash scene with Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue continuing to provide support,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a tweet.

