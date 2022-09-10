Internet in Disgust Over Japanese Eatery's Live Frog Sushi Dish

Besides being famous for its vast technological advancement, Japan is also known for its scrumptious sushi dishes. Although many people across the globe are not fond of the idea of savouring raw fish, others seem to love the exotic cuisine. Countries like Japan, China, and Korea are held for preparing bizarre food items made from animals or even insects, that are devoured by the residents.

Recently, an old video uploaded on YouTube showing a famous Japanese restaurant serving a live frog as a sushi dish surfaced on the Internet, that is capable of making your skin crawl.

Shared on the video platform by a YouTube channel named wreckognyzetv the video warns the viewers of “disturbing” content ahead. The caption reads, “DISTURBING AF: HOW PEOPLE IN JAPAN EAT LIVE FROG SUSHI.”



The alarming video takes us to the streets of Japan, more specifically to Tokyo’s popular Asadachi restaurant that specializes in preparing peculiar eatables and out-of-the-box sashimi or raw fish cuisines. In this case, the restaurant shocked everyone by cooking bullfrog sushi.

The 1-minute video reveals a man, probably the chef of the restaurant, grabbing a bullfrog by its neck. He then goes on to peel the amphibian’s skin mercilessly and tears off the frog’s uneatable parts with his hands.

As the video progresses, users are horrified to find the innumerable cuts the chef marks on the creature’s body. He then adds some quantity of soy sauce, garnishing the dish with lemon and black pepper, before serving it to a customer.

The female customer who visited the restaurant to try the bullfrog sushi uses her chopsticks to dip the frog’s meat chunks into a sauce and devours it. The woman’s expression and her smile indicated that she enjoyed the meal.

The video proved to be sickening to the stomach of YouTube users who pointed out the fact that the frog was still alive when the helpless amphibian was served on the plate. It was wriggling in excruciating pain as the woman munched on the dish happily, they noted.

“I may be disgusted by frogs but I think we can all agree this is animal abuse,” condemned a user. “Rip. Mr. frog… How can you eat while he’s staring at you?” asked another furious user.

Earlier, in another viral video, a shop in Japan was seen serving pan-fried dumpling flavoured soda to customers, who vomited after consuming the drink.

