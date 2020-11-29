Internet is Drooling Over Rescued Baby Elephant Who Found Perfect BFF in Dog as Old Video Goes Viral

While we humans remain preoccupied with our differences and lead a stressful life, animals are much open to love and kindness. Animals being their amazing self tend to warm our hearts and make the day better.

For your daily dose of adorableness, meet Yindee, a baby elephant, and her dog best friend, Milo. A short video clip of the widely different beings playing with each other has been reshared on the internet recently and netizens have failed to keep calm!

Shot at Elephant Nature Park in Thailand's Chiang Mai Province, the video is actually years old but has been gaining huge popularity after it was recently posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The mere 8-second-clip has already garnered over 14,000 views on the micro-blogging site alone. The IFS officer often puts up videos and pictures of animals online which tend to becomes popular with users.

Friends come in all size and shapes... pic.twitter.com/PaDOQzG6c4 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 26, 2020

The clip features littles Yindee chasing after Milo as the dog keeps taking sharp turns to beat the jumbo. Nanda captioned the tweet: “Friends come in all size and shapes…”

According to a report in One Green Planet, Yindee is a resident of the Thailand sanctuary which looks after abused and orphaned elephants. In fact, Yindee was born at the park itself in 2013. Her mother was Mintra who was injured by a car when she was just four years old and used to survive by begging on the streets until the sanctuary took her in.

As Yindee has never been in the outside world, she had never met any dogs. So when she saw Milo, the pet doggy of one of the mahouts, Yindee was pleasantly surprised but never shied away from being friends. The report cited the Elephant Nature Park spokesperson to state that even Milo loves to play with the elephant.

Watch the longer version of the video posted in the year 2015 here.