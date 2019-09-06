Internet is Going 'Nuts' Over this Sheep Attacking an Innocent BBC Cameraman

A BBC video featuring a rare breed from West Africa called the Cameroon sheep ramming into the cameraman, went viral as the painful moment was made lighter by his chuckles soon after.

The video, hosted by presenter Kate Humble showed the “really beautiful” animal named Cecil coming towards the breed caretaker on Longleat Estate and Safari Park in England. Kate said he is “this one is rather lovely” when she was being warned about how “fierce” they are.

The worker at the estate said that it is difficult to be accommodated within their space and that they must be taught “some manners.” A little preview of what was about to come was demonstrated by Cecil when he rammed into his carer’s knees, forcing Kate to take back her “smitten” status to “not so smitten”.

The “bratty behaviour” was traced back to its “all male group” and a dearth of female members among the four brothers. As Cecil walked up to the camera allowing the cameraman to take a close up of its horns, he covered his crotch with his hands so as to deter him from ramming into his tender parts. However, seconds later he removed his hands, giving Cecil ample space to move in for the kill.

In a post-apocalyptic scenario after this, the cameraman tried to chuckle while clutching his expensive camera for dear life, as Kate and the carer tried to stifle their giggles. The latter feebly said, “Cecil! Don’t do that. I am so sorry.”

The Internet, of course, shared in their mirth and write comments reflecting the same sentiments.

Users on Youtube wrote the following comments on the video titled “Cameraman smacked in the nuts by angry sheep”:

“Never thought I’d see BBC use nuts in their video title.”

“Explain this to your insurance.”

“Look how the camera man, trying to save the camera before falling in an EXCRUCIATING pain.”

“This is the quality content I pay my licence fee for.”

Twitter users were amused as well.

BBC: "Deliver the best journalism in the world."Also BBC: "BBC cameraman smacked in the nuts by an angry sheep 😱"https://t.co/z3wq8lh791 — Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) September 3, 2019

This is worth watching until the end 😂😂https://t.co/xkwEFIBOY4 — Glenda Kwek (@curious_scribe) September 2, 2019

