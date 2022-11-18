Internet is Loving This Dance-Off Between Two Sikh Men at a Wedding on 'Tera Yaar Bolda'

What is a wedding without Punjabi songs? A video that has been circulating on social media recently shows two Sikh men grooving their hearts out on the dance floor. The dance-off between the two on Tera Yaar Bolda not only managed to grab the attention of the guests at the function but has gone crazy viral on the internet with many users loving their moves.

In the short clip that was recently shared on Instagram, one can see two elderly men setting the mood with their moves on the peppy track. Meanwhile, the guests, who certainly look intrigued by their performance can be seen clapping and cheering for them. The video that was dropped with the caption, “Epic dance-off with some legends!” has amassed a massive engagement. Instagram users bombarded the comments section as they praised the men.

One Instagram user commented, “I love to see them dancing very enjoyable and cheerful.” Another user articulated, “Uncle with a grey coat is super graceful!! God bless him!” A third user penned, “Very outstanding. No matter the age because enjoyment is the biggest script.” Another one commented, “Old age uncle rocks.”

From engrossing dance performances of bride and groom to heartfelt gestures by the couple’s friends or family members, wholesome moments from weddings always manage to surface online and create a buzz. Similarly, a few days back, a video of a woman, dancing to Sukhbir’s upbeat track Tare Gin Gin went viral.

Prior to this, an elderly woman, Rekha, made it to the trending list and enthralled the netizens along with the guests at the wedding with her graceful movies.

