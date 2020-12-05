Internet is Making Up Their 'Own' Mysterious Metal Monoliths After They Keep Disappearing and Reappearing

Another day, another mysterious metal monolith appearance?

It is - but even if it wasn't the Internet is prepped.

The metallic monolith was first spotted in November in a remote part of Utah in the US. After that, the object was spotted in Romania and now it has reportedly reached California.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety officers stumbled upon the mysterious monolith in the middle of rural countryside in November this year. It was a routine event, when the officers who were flying by in a helicopter spotted the object in the middle of the desert.

The structure was between 10 and 12 feet high. It also did not seem like it was randomly dropped but had been deliberately placed there. Few days later, it was spotted on Batca Doamnei Hill at Piatra Neamt city in Romania. It was just a few metres away from a popular Romanian archaeological landmark, the Petrodava Dacian Fortress, which was built around 82 BC and AD 106 by the Dacian people of ancient Europe.

Now, the third monolith has been spotted this time on Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California. And a fourth one in Pittsburg.

As the monoliths keep appearing and disappearing and then re-appearing in a different part of the world: The Internet decided to make their own - out of random objects.

Mysterious monolith appears in Govan... pic.twitter.com/0sC6goxHRF — David K (@orpheusfound) December 4, 2020

Glasgow welcomes one too! pic.twitter.com/qcZVkQA3oI — Melissa (#WearAMask) Taylor (@melissapudding) December 4, 2020

A strange monolith has appeared in O'Connell Street pic.twitter.com/OdrPdX1yQ7 — Aodh (@FollowTheLaoide) December 3, 2020

Another monolith appears in South Africa pic.twitter.com/ne8JpY4pn9 — badluck jones (@badluck_jones) December 4, 2020

ah shit the 3rd monolith just popped in my mf toilet pic.twitter.com/LHWa1ERyG7 — Dr 12shiptost (@12shiptost) December 3, 2020

Another monolith has been spotted – this time in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/uZjfqvWlMD — Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) December 4, 2020

Other than just making their own monoliths, people have made memes too.

Four unidentified men were the ones who removed the shiny silver monolith from the middle of the remote area of the Utah desert, claimed an eye-witness on Tuesday.

Photographer Ross Bernards from Colorado wrote a detailed post on Instagram where he gave an eye-witness account of how four men came out of nowhere and dismantled the structure and took it away on a wheelbarrow. Bernard also attached several photographs of the incident of the men breaking down the monolith.