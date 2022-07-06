Internet is Searching for 'Intern' Who Gave Oddly Specific Subtitles for Stranger Things

If you thought Stranger Things writers Duffer Brothers were creative, wait till you hear about whoever (an intern, perhaps?) wrote subtitles for the Netflix smash hit. If one can overcome the barrier of subtitles, a whole new world of cinematic experience opens up, but this is not just true of foreign-language films. It can happen even with a show in a language that you know, and Stranger Things is proof. The subtitles for season 4 were descriptive to the extent that it seems like the writers were trying to design a whole sensory experience for the viewers. Case in point: “squelches away wetly”.

In fact, there’s quite a bit of squelching wetly involved. For instance, Vecna is almost always squelching wetly, whether its the tentacles or the walking. The subtitles really tell you how to feel about scenes: “uneasy music grows more tense”, “ominous pulsing” or “upbeat surfer music intensifies”. In case you were having doubts, the subtitle writers also tell you what to think of Kate Bush’s iconic number as they write, “epic synth arrangement of ‘Running Up That Hill’ playing”.

The creativity hasn’t been remiss upon fans of the show.

lot of wet squelching happening in the subtitles of stranger things — rivkah reyes (@rivkahreyes) July 4, 2022

Watching Stranger Things with subtitles is great. “Eldritch thrumming”

“Squelching”

“Dessicated withering” They know what’s up. — Kyle Bowe ☕️ (@KyleBowe4) July 2, 2022

I swear whoever writes the Stranger Things subtitles is just doing it on purpose now. (This is a meme, but it honestly isn’t far off from the truth.) pic.twitter.com/WCkLvs2Q5p — InnoVision 3D (@InnoVision3D) July 2, 2022

If you don’t watch stranger things with subtitles turned on then you don’t understand how wet everything is — dragtrashly (@dragtrashly) July 1, 2022

Nobody:

Stranger Things subtitles: [wet squelching] — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 1, 2022

My favorite writer on Stranger Things is whoever picks the adjectives for the ever-present “synth” in the subtitles. An inquisitive synth? A determined one? Sometimes the synth is curious or creepy or distressing. Learning the synth’s next emotion is all I’m watching for now. — Matt Bell (@mdbell79) July 3, 2022

stranger things S4 volume 2 but told only through music subtitles and other descriptions that just really got me (no spoilers) pic.twitter.com/KXLyOkFmI4 — (t) (@californiacryin) July 2, 2022

Give those writers a raise; we’re now fully convinced of how much wet squelching and synth was involved.

