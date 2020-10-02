Internet is Searching for Simpsons' 'Prediction' for Donald Trump After US President Tests Covid Positive

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" US President Donald Trump tweeted Friday informing that he and his wife and the First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been quarantined after a top aide tested positive for coronavirus.

The news, for obvious reasons, came as a shocker to everyone, as wishes started pouring in on social for the Trumps to get well soon.

While others in the US frantically cross-checked if the news of Trump testing positive for the deadly infection was legit and not fake news.

In fact, "Did Trump test positive for Covid" was the top google query almost minutes after Trump posted his tweet on October 2.

However, there was something more that people looked for-- The Simpsons and its "prediction" for Trump. "The Simpsons" was amongst the top related topics when one typed in "Trump" on google search in the US.

Credits: Google

The American Sitcom "The Simpsons" that has a habit of popping up every once in a while for its eerie "predictions" for the real world, started trending on Twitter and that photo of animated Trump lying in a coffin once again started floating around on Twitter soon after the news broke.

Trump got corona? 😭😂 The Simpson’s don’t miss pic.twitter.com/mVOx9FytJl — YaLocalWhiteBoy (@NoHoesGeorge) October 2, 2020

REMEMBER WHEN THE SIMPSONS PREDICTED TRUMP’S D3ATH?? pic.twitter.com/hiunENRHMr — ⁷ (@AFTAEGLOW) October 2, 2020

This isn't the first time he Trump-Simpsons photo has gone viral online. A couple of months ago, the Internet was convinced that The Simpsons had predicted that Donald Trump would die on August 27.

Of course, that did not happen nor was the photo legit.

A journalist with NY Times, Taylor Lorenz, took to Twitter to explain what happened. In June this year, a woman created a TikTok video in an attempt to satirise conspiracy theories and said that something important was about to happen on August 27. Her video, strangely, made no comment about Donald Trump, let alone his death.

The video quickly went viral and somehow ended up being associated with the morphed photo of Trump in a coffin.