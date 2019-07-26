Netizens are Sharing Their 'Rahul Bose Moments' After the Actor Paid Rs 442 for Two Bananas

Can you recall the number of times you have thought, "Why am I even paying so much for this?" or " Whaaat? That's too much!"

If so it's time for you to share those moments on Twitter with 'My Rahul Bose Moment' and #RahulBoseMoment.

Following the viral video posted by Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, where he reveals the exorbitant amount he was charged for ordering a 'fruit platter' at the 5-star hotel, JW Marriott in Chandigarh, Twitter has now gone trending with #RahulBoseMoment.

Twittertati have tweeted with the hashtag, narrating the number of times they were overcharged for services not worth the humongous amounts.

My very own Rahul Bose moment last year pic.twitter.com/qmf4mE62mq — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 24, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was paying 200 for watching Kalank — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) July 24, 2019

My Rahul Bose Moment Was Paying 23.25 AED (Approx. ₹437) For This Cheese & Tomato Toast Sandwich At Costa Coffee - Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport! #RahulBose #RahulBoseMoment pic.twitter.com/FhopW0BT6b — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) July 24, 2019

All airports and multuplexes are basically made for us to feel My Rahul Bose moments — vikas maharshi (@MaharshiVikas) July 24, 2019

my rahul bose moment pic.twitter.com/qDt1A936Rc — Titu..Semi Mental (@DavinciRaul) July 24, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment when I paid 3000 Rs for hair cut. — BaBu (@BabuSaheb90) July 24, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was @ Kolkata Airport. In 2007, I bought 2 samosas and gave him Rs 100 and expected for the change to be returned. Finally, Denied the change saying "100 ka 2 samosa hota hai yaha, pehli baar airport aaye ho" — Canadian Bharat (@indcheated2014) July 24, 2019

I don’t have Rahul Bose moments because you don’t pay me as much — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) July 24, 2019

The 442.5 rupees-fruit platter charged with a GST, was just a plate of two bananas! Have you faced a similar situation too?