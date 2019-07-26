Netizens are Sharing Their 'Rahul Bose Moments' After the Actor Paid Rs 442 for Two Bananas
Rahul Bose wasn't the only one alone who had to pay Rs 442.5 for two bananas, there are plenty others paying jaw-dropping sums for services not even worth that much.
Video grab of the bill shown in the twitter video posted by Rahul Bose. (Twitter)
Can you recall the number of times you have thought, "Why am I even paying so much for this?" or " Whaaat? That's too much!"
If so it's time for you to share those moments on Twitter with 'My Rahul Bose Moment' and #RahulBoseMoment.
Following the viral video posted by Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, where he reveals the exorbitant amount he was charged for ordering a 'fruit platter' at the 5-star hotel, JW Marriott in Chandigarh, Twitter has now gone trending with #RahulBoseMoment.
Twittertati have tweeted with the hashtag, narrating the number of times they were overcharged for services not worth the humongous amounts.
My very own Rahul Bose moment last year pic.twitter.com/qmf4mE62mq
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 24, 2019
My Rahul Bose moment was paying 200 for watching Kalank — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) July 24, 2019
My Rahul Bose Moment Was Paying 23.25 AED (Approx. ₹437) For This Cheese & Tomato Toast Sandwich At Costa Coffee - Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport! #RahulBose #RahulBoseMoment pic.twitter.com/FhopW0BT6b
— Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) July 24, 2019
All airports and multuplexes are basically made for us to feel My Rahul Bose moments — vikas maharshi (@MaharshiVikas) July 24, 2019
my rahul bose moment pic.twitter.com/qDt1A936Rc
— Titu..Semi Mental (@DavinciRaul) July 24, 2019
My Rahul Bose moment when I paid 3000 Rs for hair cut. — BaBu (@BabuSaheb90) July 24, 2019
My Rahul Bose moment was @ Kolkata Airport. In 2007, I bought 2 samosas and gave him Rs 100 and expected for the change to be returned. Finally, Denied the change saying "100 ka 2 samosa hota hai yaha, pehli baar airport aaye ho"
— Canadian Bharat (@indcheated2014) July 24, 2019
I don’t have Rahul Bose moments because you don’t pay me as much — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) July 24, 2019
The 442.5 rupees-fruit platter charged with a GST, was just a plate of two bananas! Have you faced a similar situation too?
