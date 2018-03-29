GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Internet is Sympathising With Steve Smith After He Breaks Down During Press Conference

'I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness. Cricket is the greatest sport in the world. It's been my life and I hope it can be again. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated, a teary-eyed Smith said.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 29, 2018, 4:07 PM IST
Steve Smith break down during conference. (AFP Image)
Suspended skipper Steve Smith broke down in tears after arriving back in Sydney, as he apologised during a press conference for his role in the ball-tampering controversy that has rattled the cricket world.

"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I'm sorry. I take full responsibility ... There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I'll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it's caused," a teary-eyed Smith told to media persons.

Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner have been banned by Cricket Australia from playing cricket for the country for 12 months for ball-tampering scandal. While their partner-in-crime Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months by the Australian cricket body.




A gutted Smith further said, “If any good can come of this, if there can be a lesson to others then I hope I can be a force for change. I know I'll regret this for the rest of my life. I'm absolutely gutted. I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness. Cricket is the greatest sport in the world. It's been my life and I hope it can be again. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated.”




Smith, who was accompanied by his father Peter, said he was shattered by the hurt he has caused his family.

"To see the way my old man's been and my mum, it hurts," he added.

Soon cricketers, commentators, and fans from all over the world sympathised with Smith calling the treatment "inhumane" and "harsh" that he has been put through in the past few days.











































Earlier in the day, Bancroft also apologized and asked for forgiveness from the fans after returning to Australia from South Africa. The 25-year-old said, “I want to say that I am very sorry.”

“I love the game of cricket and playing for my nation and my state there is no greater pride for me. I am extremely disappointed and regret my actions. I am sorry to the people who have looked up to me around the world, especially the kids. I know I’m a role model and haven’t acted like one in this instance," he added.

Taking to his Twitter page, David Warner accepted responsibility for his role in team’s attempt to tamper with the ball.

He wrote,

“To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way back to Sydney.”

“Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans. It’s a stain on the game we all love and have loved since I was a boy."

He further wrote, “I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days.”



