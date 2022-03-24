Internet is Tripping Over this Insane Video of Skydivers 'Hanging Out' in the Air

Of all the adventure sports that offer an addictive adrenaline rush, sky diving surely tops the list. It is one such activity that most people aim of doing at least once in their life. But considering the high risk involved in it, skydiving is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, if you are not one of those adventure junkies who would prefer jumping off an aircraft, then you can enjoy watching this thrill-packed video.

A recent clip shared by a skydiver on Instagram shows a group of skydivers indulging in the sport and even pulling off stunts mid-air. “If you know you know. Bunch of legends following Captain Rafael Schwaiger over Hel,” wrote skydiving coach and instructor, Mairis Laiva.

In the seconds-long clip, Mairis can be seen levitating in the air with her fellow skydivers. Going by the caption, the video seems to have been recorded over the city of Hel in Poland. While facing astonishingly high wind speed, the skydivers still manage to somehow stay upright.

The adrenaline rushing through their veins gets evident as the skydivers open their arms and enjoy the sport to its fullest. Skillfully controlling their body, the junkies are seen moving up and down mid-air while forming a group.

As they embrace the sport, Mairis and other skydivers also make sure that their incredible experience is captured in the camera. Each of the divers is seen with a camera installed on their helmets and of course a parachute is there too.

The exhilarating video soon went viral and garnered more than 23,000 likes on Instagram. Left mesmerized by the thrill that the sport has to offer, one user claimed he would prefer it over other activities. “Now, that is better than clubbing and parties. This is called chilling,” the user wrote. Another user too was captivated as he wrote that the video was “the coolest thing” he had ever seen. “Love you so much,” he added.

Now that you have seen how amazing skydiving looks, tell us if you will be willing to try it once in your life.

