Internet Noticed 'Photoshopped' Hand of Amitabh Bachchan in an Ad and It's Hard to Unsee

Artists know that audiences on social media are very unforgiving. When a photographer with a wide audience makes a mistake, it does not take long before their mistake becomes a meme. And if the mistake is linked to photoshop, it becomes some sort of a competition to point it out and joke about it. In the never-ending series of viral jokes around badly photoshopped images, a photo of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan with popular Marathi actress Pooja Sawant is going viral. The weird thing about the picture, which is attracting all the jokes, is that Bachchan is seen apparently holding the actress in the image with his left hand around Sawant’s shoulder, but the hand on Sawant’s shoulder seems stretched and very different from Bachchan’s right hand and looks very out of place, as pointed out by many social media users.

Anyone notice Daddy long hands going too faaar….is it because the model is not a film star and Big B didn't want to pose with her 😏 would give 1/10 for the photoshop 😄 1 for the female model posing convincingly 😜@KalyanJewellers pic.twitter.com/GavOyO8jfj— yash (@yadsul) October 13, 2021

The viral photo is from a jewellery advertisement by Kalyan Jewellers in which the actors can be seen posing as a father-daughter duo. A Twitter user shared a picture of the advertisement asking if others noticed that Bachchan’s hand was “going too far.” The user also wrote, “is it because the model is not a film star and Big B didn’t want to pose with her?”. In answer to her question, many Twitter users corrected her speculation by pointing out that who she thought was a model is actually a well-known Marathi film actress. Sawant has also appeared in many Television shows.

Yes, "The Hand" seems to be Photoshopped, but the statement, that the 'Model' is not a Film Star is totally baseless! She is a very well known Film Star of Marathi Films and an ace Dancer; her name is Pooja Sawant, who has acted in Hindi Film 'Junglee' (2019) with Vidyut Jamwal.— मिलिंद केसरीनाथ (@MKW_MeMumbaikar) October 16, 2021

Responding to the original tweet, another Twitter user wrote, “She is a very well known Film Star of Marathi Films and an ace Dancer,” and has worked with Vidyut Jamwal in the 2019 Bollywood film Junglee. Some users tried to look closely to understand the matter.

Unfair accusations. Dates availability, use of back up stock pictures to create new creatives, actual shoot and coordination costs. Most readers will not notice it, but yes the creative would have looked as good without phantom hand.— گریش Girish Mallya (@girishmallya) October 14, 2021

A Twitter user pointed out that for the picture to be true, Bachchan “would need extra-long hands for his fingers to wrap all the way” around Sawat’s shoulder.

It doesn't match Big B's stance.He would need extra long hands for his fingers to wrap all the way around her shoulder.— Vulcan Eager (@vulcan_eager) October 14, 2021

Showing their research skills, the user posted another advertisement by the jewellery brand, again featuring Bachchan in the exact same pose but with a different actress. Interestingly, in the image Bachchan’s hand does not reach around her shoulder, indicating that Bachchan and Sawant’s picture was actually photoshopped.

See bottom right quadrantSame Big B. Different lady. pic.twitter.com/VFSuw19lhd — Vulcan Eager (@vulcan_eager) October 14, 2021

Here is the original & model is a film star @iampoojasawant7 pic.twitter.com/ddwNxJm7Qy— Vipin Ganvir (@GanvirVipin) October 15, 2021

What do you think of the image?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.