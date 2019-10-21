Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Internet Pats Florida Boy's Back After He Releases His 'Biggest Ever' Fish Catch into Water

The adorable anecdote between a boy and a fish is sure to bring a smile to your face and brighten your day.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 21, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Internet Pats Florida Boy's Back After He Releases His 'Biggest Ever' Fish Catch into Water
Screenshot from video uploaded by Ke'mari Cooper on YouTube.

For those of you suffering from Monday morning blues, here’s a heartwarming video, which will definitely cheer you up.

The adorable anecdote between a boy and a fish is sure to bring a smile to your face and brighten your day.

In the video, one can see Kemari Cooper, a young boy from Florida, releasing a fish back into the water. The video was recorded by Kemari’s father Velt Cooper, who later uploaded the clip on Youtube.

Kemari, who went for fishing with his dad, was donning a big smile as he fished the seven-pound bass with bare hands. The catch was his personal best.

Moments after shooting the clip, Kemari told the fish, "I hope you go back and be better," and "one day we're going to meet again" as he puts it back into the water and pats its back.

Take a look at the video:

Since posted, the video has been viewed more than 34,000 times. The video was later shared by celebrities like Ava DuVernay and 'The Hate U Give' and ‘ON THE COME UP’ author Angie Thomas, reported the Daily Mail.

Angie took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, 'This is a book waiting to happen.'

Netizens were super impressed by Kemari showing "outstanding character". They went on to praise Kemari’s father for "raising a fine young man."

According to the Daily Mail report, a user came up a contrary thought and wrote, 'I disagree that this video is heartwarming. This kid pulled a struggling fish ashore by a hook through its lip, which is very painful for the fish, and then held it while it gasped for air for more than two minutes while his father filmed the scene.'

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram