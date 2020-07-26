Internet Remembers Regis Philbin, the Host Who Gave Us One of the Greatest Moments in TV History

Internet remembered US's iconic TV host, actor Regis Philbin after he passed away at the age of 88 on Friday. He was known for his shows like Live! with Regis and US version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

"For his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," his family said in a statement.

President Donald Trump was among the top leaders who expressed condolences over Philbin's death.

One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for “most live television”, and he did it well. Regis, we love you.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2020

Regis Philbin was honoured multiple times in his career, taking home three Daytime Emmy awards, and a Lifetime Achievement.

Internet remembered him for giving them Television moments worth remembering.

One of the Twitter users shared an old clip of Philbin's show Who Wants to be a Millionaire where the contestant was answering the last question which could win him a million dollar. The question was that who was the US President to have appeared on the TV-series Laugh-in. The person, John Carpenter, then seeks to use a lifeline 'Phone a friend'. He calls up his dad only to tell him that he knows the answer but just wanted him to know that he has a won a million-dollar.

RIP Regis Philbin, who gave us one of the greatest moments in television history pic.twitter.com/5OVewyEOHR — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) July 25, 2020

People remembered Philbins for his art of hosting the TV shows.

RIP Regis Philbin, always the consummate professional – even when a quiz show's writers inexplicably gave an arrogant, unlikable IRS agent a ridiculously easy stack of questions, resulting in one of the most frustrating and disappointing moments in television history. — David Levy (@David_J_Levy) July 25, 2020

I remember that show very fondly. When John Carpenter called his dad & didn't need him to win the million, & Regis responded & played along marvelously. Regis is my favorite Who Wants To Be a Millionaire host ever. — Dawn (@dawnbebe) July 26, 2020

As of September 2011, Philbin had the record of having the most hours on US television--16,746.50 hours, an entry in the Guinness World Records says.