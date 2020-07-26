BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Internet Remembers Regis Philbin, the Host Who Gave Us One of the Greatest Moments in TV History

Regis Philbin on Who wants to be a millionaire / YouTube.

Regis Philbin on Who wants to be a millionaire / YouTube.

President Donald Trump was among the top leaders who expressed condolences over Philbin's death.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
Share this:

Internet remembered US's iconic TV host, actor Regis Philbin after he passed away at the age of 88 on Friday. He was known for his shows like Live! with Regis and US version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

"For his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," his family said in a statement.

President Donald Trump was among the top leaders who expressed condolences over Philbin's death.

Regis Philbin was honoured multiple times in his career, taking home three Daytime Emmy awards, and a Lifetime Achievement.

Internet remembered him for giving them Television moments worth remembering.

One of the Twitter users shared an old clip of Philbin's show Who Wants to be a Millionaire where the contestant was answering the last question which could win him a million dollar. The question was that who was the US President to have appeared on the TV-series Laugh-in. The person, John Carpenter, then seeks to use a lifeline 'Phone a friend'. He calls up his dad only to tell him that he knows the answer but just wanted him to know that he has a won a million-dollar.

People remembered Philbins for his art of hosting the TV shows.

As of September 2011, Philbin had the record of having the most hours on US television--16,746.50 hours, an entry in the Guinness World Records says.

Next Story
Loading