Internet Search Scared Man Whose Legs Turned Blue, What Doctor Said was More Hilarious

Google is not your doctor and those online searches about any disease or medical symptom can often cause panic since they offer some bizarre and shocking results.

The same thing happened with a man, named Mark Shrayber, when he searched online for what he thought was a serious problem. After noticing his legs had turned blue in colour, Shrayber turned to the internet to find out about his problem. The search result made him arrive at the conclusion that he was suffering from 'deep vein thrombosis'.

The man got panic and rushed to the emergency room of a hospital. However, after doctors ran a check-up, it was found out to be a hilarious reason. Shrayber was not suffering from any disease, instead it was his new pair of jeans that had left its colour.

Shrayber, later, took to Twitter to share his experience with netizens.

In his tweet, he wrote, "Went to the ER because 'my legs have turned blue and Web MD says I have deep vein thrombosis.' Was this it? The big one? No!...”

Went to the ER because “my legs have turned blue and Web MD says I have deep vein thrombosis.”Was this it? The big one?No! I have the “dumbass who doesn’t wash his new jeans before wearing them” disease and I would like to be executed immediately. — Mark (@MShrayber) January 25, 2020

Stating that "anxiety is real," in further tweets he added, "Shoutout to everyone this resonated with and esp. people who have gone to the ER because they had panic attacks and were down on themselves."

Shoutout to everyone this resonated with and esp. people who have gone to the ER because they had panic attacks and were down on themselves Anxiety is real and there’s nothing shameful about getting it treated! Also: healthcare is a human right and should be accessible to all — Mark (@MShrayber) January 27, 2020

Shrayber also clarified that he definitely washes his legs and if people don't believe it, they can always watch him clean for $20!

Also, this is the last I’ll say on this, but I never expected that the thing I’d be most passionate re: my original tweet is correcting people who think I don’t wash my legs!!I wash my legs all the time! Come over and watch me!! ($20 fee) pic.twitter.com/mPqDljejiv — Mark (@MShrayber) January 28, 2020

His post on the micro blogging site has been retweeted 33K times and garnered 377.7K likes, and many Twitterati came together to share their moments of similar 'medical mysteries'.

Isn't this the plot of some medical mystery story? I seem to remember one about a man whose hands turned blue, and it turned out to be dyes from his workplace. — Robbie Emmet (@robbie_emmet) January 25, 2020

Went through a phase where I was seriously concerned I had a brain tumor or something because everything I ate - including things like pasta with marinara sauce- tasted like peppermint. Finally realized a bottle of peppermint extract had spilled all over my pots and pans — Stephanie H. Damassa (@SLHDC) January 25, 2020

When I was in middle school I sat my parents down to tell them I have cancer bc I had mysterious bruises all over my body. When they finally stopped laughing at me they explained that I sleep walk into a table every night. — Karadelphia ‍♂️ (@KaraNextWeek) January 25, 2020

Oh yeah yeah. I went to a gyno visit once & was sitting there in my little paper gown and the staff would NOT stop asking me about domestic abuse/my safety. Brought in a social worker. I was deeply baffled. Till I glanced down and noticed the denim dye “bruises” all over my legs — Lee Blauersouth (@AmmoniteInk) January 25, 2020

Reminds me of the time I was about to take my 6 month old to the ER because his foot was purple. Turned out SOMEBODY forgot to add on his daycare sheet that they were doing foot print painting that day — Black Girl Reviews (@moviebuffchick2) January 26, 2020

Had a dr apt two days ago bc my 2yr old had jet black poop. Turns out my 6yr old has been training him to play nice with Black licorice and Oreos.... like a lot of Oreos.. learned a lot about my kids only cost me $80 bucks and some embarrassment. — A.Jay (@imhiding_goaway) January 26, 2020

