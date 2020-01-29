Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Internet Search Scared Man Whose Legs Turned Blue, What Doctor Said was More Hilarious

After noticing his legs had turned blue in colour, Shrayber turned to the internet to find out about his problem. The search result made him arrive at the conclusion that he was suffering from 'deep vein thrombosis'.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Internet Search Scared Man Whose Legs Turned Blue, What Doctor Said was More Hilarious
(Image credit: Twitter)

Google is not your doctor and those online searches about any disease or medical symptom can often cause panic since they offer some bizarre and shocking results.

The same thing happened with a man, named Mark Shrayber, when he searched online for what he thought was a serious problem. After noticing his legs had turned blue in colour, Shrayber turned to the internet to find out about his problem. The search result made him arrive at the conclusion that he was suffering from 'deep vein thrombosis'.

The man got panic and rushed to the emergency room of a hospital. However, after doctors ran a check-up, it was found out to be a hilarious reason. Shrayber was not suffering from any disease, instead it was his new pair of jeans that had left its colour.

Shrayber, later, took to Twitter to share his experience with netizens.

In his tweet, he wrote, "Went to the ER because 'my legs have turned blue and Web MD says I have deep vein thrombosis.' Was this it? The big one? No!...”

Stating that "anxiety is real," in further tweets he added, "Shoutout to everyone this resonated with and esp. people who have gone to the ER because they had panic attacks and were down on themselves."

Shrayber also clarified that he definitely washes his legs and if people don't believe it, they can always watch him clean for $20!

His post on the micro blogging site has been retweeted 33K times and garnered 377.7K likes, and many Twitterati came together to share their moments of similar 'medical mysteries'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram