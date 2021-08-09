CHANGE LANGUAGE
Internet Sensation 'Barry the Owl' Dies After Colliding With Truck in NY
Internet Sensation 'Barry the Owl' Dies After Colliding With Truck in NY

Several Barry fans took to Twitter to share their memories with the bird. (Image Credits: Twitter/@davidlei )

Barry was popular among the park's visitors and his popularity grew during the pandemic last year when photographers would visit the park to capture a glimpse of the owl.

Barry the barred owl, a well-known resident in New York’s Central Park, died after colliding with one of the park’s maintenance trucks on Friday morning. In a tweet, park authorities shared the news and wrote in the caption, “It’s with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning." Following his death, bird lovers across the world are now sharing images and memories they have of the beloved owl, who also has a Twitter fan page. According to BBC, Barry was popular among the park’s visitors and his popularity grew during the pandemic last year when photographers would visit the park to capture a glimpse of the owl. In their tweet, Central Park mentioned, “The barred owl’s presence in Central Park brought so much joy, reminding all of us that the Park is a vital greenspace for all New Yorkers, including the wildlife that call it home."

Several of his fans took to the micro-blogging platform to share their memories with the bird.

As the heartbreaking news was announced, several Twitter users questioned the way Barry got killed. A user wrote, “I have questions. How could a nocturnal bird with incredibly sharp eyesight and hearing “make contact” with a vehicle? Was she run over by a speeding vehicle while she was feeding on her prey? Let’s hear an explanation."

BBC reported the Central Park Conservancy saying that the team carrying out the scheduled work followed all protocols by travelling slowly at 15mph (24km/h) with the vehicle’s lights and flashers on during the incident.

first published:August 09, 2021, 14:50 IST