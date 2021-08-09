Internet Sensation 'Barry the Owl' Dies After Colliding With Truck in NY

Barry the barred owl, a well-known resident in New York’s Central Park, died after colliding with one of the park’s maintenance trucks on Friday morning. In a tweet, park authorities shared the news and wrote in the caption, “It’s with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning." Following his death, bird lovers across the world are now sharing images and memories they have of the beloved owl, who also has a Twitter fan page. According to BBC, Barry was popular among the park’s visitors and his popularity grew during the pandemic last year when photographers would visit the park to capture a glimpse of the owl. In their tweet, Central Park mentioned, “The barred owl’s presence in Central Park brought so much joy, reminding all of us that the Park is a vital greenspace for all New Yorkers, including the wildlife that call it home."

It’s with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning. pic.twitter.com/AYEV0gXZIr— Central Park (@CentralParkNYC) August 6, 2021

Several of his fans took to the micro-blogging platform to share their memories with the bird.

I often watched the #CentralPark barred #owl fly out as a nightly ritual after work. Never got old. Last night, I could only visit her in my photos & memories. RIP Barry, thank you so much for your time with us! ❤️ #birdcpp #BirdTwitter #barredowl #bird #birding #nature #wildlife pic.twitter.com/Yupb2yhwQw— David Lei (@davidlei) August 7, 2021

Some tributes to the BARRED OWL already chalked on the path underneath her hemlock in the Central Park Ramble. pic.twitter.com/GVeH440xXQ— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) August 7, 2021

Monday, 6:30 📍 hemlock across from the boathouse ❤️ https://t.co/RNhHyzEOEl— Barry the Barred Owl (@BarryBarredOwl) August 7, 2021

As the heartbreaking news was announced, several Twitter users questioned the way Barry got killed. A user wrote, “I have questions. How could a nocturnal bird with incredibly sharp eyesight and hearing “make contact” with a vehicle? Was she run over by a speeding vehicle while she was feeding on her prey? Let’s hear an explanation."

I have questions. How could a nocturnal bird with incredibly sharp eyesight and hearing “make contact” with a vehicle? Was she run over by a speeding vehicle while she was feeding on her prey? Let’s hear an explanation.— Deborah Shapiro (@rhtkdjudo) August 6, 2021

What does it say about your “conservancy” when your maintenance vehicles are hitting and killing the park’s most well known and beloved ambassador? I hope that you will release actual details of what happened, this isn’t good enough. — Evan Mustard (@evanmustard) August 6, 2021

All the people talking about the driver being reckless just based on what’s said here are talking out of their ass. I work with owls and they’re notoriously bad at avoiding vehicles while hunting and it doesn’t take much speed to deal a lethal blow to most birds.— Aaron (@canuck5551) August 6, 2021

BBC reported the Central Park Conservancy saying that the team carrying out the scheduled work followed all protocols by travelling slowly at 15mph (24km/h) with the vehicle’s lights and flashers on during the incident.

