Internet Sleuths Feel They've Found Artist Behind Mysterious Desert Monolith. He Died 9 Years Ago

The mysterious appearance of the metal monolith at Utah in the United States last week had piqued the interest of netizens, some of who expected an alien invasion.

Now, another report is speculating that the eerie work of art was the creation of sculptor John McCracken. However what further tangles up the case is that McCracken died in 2011.

LadBible reports that the metallic monolith was in the deserted area of Utah since 2016 according to Google Maps.

The new information surfaced after art gallery owner David Zwirner posted a picture on Instagram showing a similar monolith at one the exhibitions by artist McCracken.

LadBible reports that Zwirner has said in a statement that he does suspects that it is a work by a fellow artist who wanted to pay homage to McCracken through this piece.

In an interview to New York Times, McCracken's son, Patrick, said that he and his father were standing outside looking at the stars and John said something to the effect of that he would like to leave his artwork in remote places to be discovered later. Patrick further said that he believed that his father could have done it since he was always fascinated by the idea of alien visitors leaving objects that resembles his work.

However, the artwork has now vanished from the site, leaving the curious with even more questions.

According to the Washington Times, the Utah Bureau of Land Management said last weekend that it has heard of a person or group removing the object on Friday night.

The Bureau had earlier mentioned that the artwork was discovered at a very remote location and if people tried to reach the area, there are high chances of them being stranded.