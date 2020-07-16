Internet Takes Dig at Twitter Security With Memes as Bill Gates, Elon Musk Fall Prey to Crypto Scam

Twitter accounts of people like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk,Bill Gates were hacked on Wednesday night allegedly by a crypto-related scam. The hacking of verified accounts of noted people has raised questions on security particularly in view of upcoming US Presidential polls.

The scam posted tweets on behalf of Gates and Musk stated a Bitcoin wallet address along with the promise of sending back double the amount of BTC if a user sends a certain amount to the designated wallet first.

Also Read: Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Obama's Twitter Hacked in Cryptocurrency Scam, Netizens Think It's 'Money Heist'

The incident has raised serious concerns over the security ad safety on Twitter, but netizens managed to tickle the funny bone over the security lapses. They found perfect memes to sum up the situation and 'inadequate' security measures on Twitter.

Take a look at some hilarious memes:

Twitter has stopped all checkmark accounts from posting due to a security breach. I know it won't last but even if its just for a moment, we are finally free. pic.twitter.com/TZFBBIxWxW — Kat | ey luvs da cavry ere (@_Vs_The_World) July 15, 2020

Twitter just became a National Security Risk. — Grummz (@Grummz) July 16, 2020

Twitter Security pic.twitter.com/ASLZY5rmPB — Rudy Havenstein, Head of Thematic Strategy (@RudyHavenstein) July 15, 2020

twitter cyber security be like pic.twitter.com/ymOO5Nnd77 — BLM (@hellograndpa) July 15, 2020

TWITTER AWARE OF A SECURITY INCIDENT pic.twitter.com/IVC26kT1Iw — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 15, 2020

Twitter security team today pic.twitter.com/ThkhBccAkE — chelsea (@chhlss) July 15, 2020

Twitter has taken note of the matter and stated that it is investigating it. "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly," Twitter said in a statement.