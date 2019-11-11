Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Internet Thanks CRPF Jawan for Braving Heavy Snowfall to Carry Out Patrol Duties in J&K

CRPF constable Aijaz was captured in a photo while fulfilling his patrol duties in Jammu and Kashmir even amid heavy snowfall.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
Internet Thanks CRPF Jawan for Braving Heavy Snowfall to Carry Out Patrol Duties in J&K
Image credit: Twitter

Come rain or shine, a soldier never gives up on their duty to protect their country. And as if as a testament to this dedication, a photo of a Central Reserve Police Force jawan wading through thick snow in order to fulfill his duties is going viral on Twitter.

The image, that was shared by cricketer turned Assistant Commandant at CRPF Kashyap Kadagattur, depicts a CRPF constable Aijaz in a a yellow windcheater fulfilling his patrol duties in Jammu and Kashmir even amid high snowfall. The snow lies thick in the soldier's background and foreground and flecks can be seen falling from the sky as well.

"No, this is not Batman. He's Constable Aijaz of CRPF performing his duty in Union Territory of J&K despite massive snowfall," Kadagattur wrote as caption for the photo. "Policing is a 24/7 service. CRPF means business. CRPF stands for professionalism," he added.

The photo earned the respect of netizens and many marveled at the commitment and dedication of soldiers.

Nearly 3.5 lakh security personnel have been stationed in the former state of J&K ever since the abrogation of Section 370 on August 5. As the union territory received this season's first snow last week, life in the valley has been thrown out of gear. The unexpected bout of snowfall wreaked havoc across the Valley, given the damage incurred to horticulture, power infrastructure.

