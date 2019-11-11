Internet Thanks CRPF Jawan for Braving Heavy Snowfall to Carry Out Patrol Duties in J&K

Come rain or shine, a soldier never gives up on their duty to protect their country. And as if as a testament to this dedication, a photo of a Central Reserve Police Force jawan wading through thick snow in order to fulfill his duties is going viral on Twitter.

The image, that was shared by cricketer turned Assistant Commandant at CRPF Kashyap Kadagattur, depicts a CRPF constable Aijaz in a a yellow windcheater fulfilling his patrol duties in Jammu and Kashmir even amid high snowfall. The snow lies thick in the soldier's background and foreground and flecks can be seen falling from the sky as well.

"No, this is not Batman. He's Constable Aijaz of CRPF performing his duty in Union Territory of J&K despite massive snowfall," Kadagattur wrote as caption for the photo. "Policing is a 24/7 service. CRPF means business. CRPF stands for professionalism," he added.

No, this is not Batman. He's Constable Aijaz of CRPF performing his duty in Union Territory of J&K despite massive snowfall. Policing is a 24/7 service. CRPF means business. CRPF stands for professionalism. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/UvuUoLsHE4 — Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) November 8, 2019

The photo earned the respect of netizens and many marveled at the commitment and dedication of soldiers.

Salute! Hope to spend time with our braves in the valley. Hopefully soon. Stay warm! stay safe. — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) November 9, 2019

More than Batman for me , I don't know if Batman exist but Mr Ajiaz do. crpf works in much harder environments with strict discipline without any complaints. — Shail016 (@shail016) November 9, 2019

What a photo — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) November 8, 2019

Our men and women in uniform always set an example for the rest of us. Respects. — Sandeep Singh (@cptsandeepsingh) November 8, 2019

Salute is merely a small word to the sacrifices of our CRPF and Army Jawans.More power to you all for keeping us safe. 💪👊🙏 — Pranavsinh (@Pranavsinh9) November 8, 2019

Nearly 3.5 lakh security personnel have been stationed in the former state of J&K ever since the abrogation of Section 370 on August 5. As the union territory received this season's first snow last week, life in the valley has been thrown out of gear. The unexpected bout of snowfall wreaked havoc across the Valley, given the damage incurred to horticulture, power infrastructure.

