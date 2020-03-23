Internet Thinks Year 2020 is Directed by Robert B Weide and the Meme 'Director' Has Thoughts

If you are an Internet user and love to watch memes, you might have seen the banter around the year 2020. We are in the third month of the year and people have already had enough of it and understandably so.

The most famous of all these memes is perhaps the one where people are claiming that 2020 is directed by Robert B Weide. The meme went so viral that even Robert had to intervene.

“Hell no! You're not blaming this one on me!” he tweeted.

Hell no! You're not blaming this one on me! pic.twitter.com/MMu2ZEYsiE — Robert B. Weide (@BobWeide) March 20, 2020

Now, if you aren't well versed the memes, Robert is credited short horror movie clips on the web. The song played at the end of such memes has been taken from American comedy TV series "Curb Your Enthusiasm", which credits Robert B Weide for the direction.

The TV series features comedy based on absurd and awkward situations. Often, the endings were just replaced by credits with a characteristic funny melody. That is the reason why the Robert B Weide credits became so popular for meme artistes.

This certainly is not the only 2020 meme available on social media right now. Ever since the outbreak of novel coronavirus people have been giving up on this year, in a funny way.

Check out these memes:

2020 needs a reboot. Maybe a sequel will come in 2030

-#Memes pic.twitter.com/brLAwl0o8R — ☀️Solar_Tiger🐯 (@SolarTigerMedia) March 17, 2020

So 2020 isnt starting off strong. But im hoping by the end of the year we'll be posting this meme. pic.twitter.com/mTJvUkz84Q — Patanu (@patanu12) March 13, 2020