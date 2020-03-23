English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Internet Thinks Year 2020 is Directed by Robert B Weide and the Meme 'Director' Has Thoughts

Images tweeted by @crackhead3ve / @BobWeide.

The most famous of all the coronavirus memes is perhaps the one where people are claiming that 2020 is directed by Robert B Weide.

If you are an Internet user and love to watch memes, you might have seen the banter around the year 2020. We are in the third month of the year and people have already had enough of it and understandably so.

The most famous of all these memes is perhaps the one where people are claiming that 2020 is directed by Robert B Weide. The meme went so viral that even Robert had to intervene.

“Hell no! You're not blaming this one on me!” he tweeted.

Now, if you aren't well versed the memes, Robert is credited short horror movie clips on the web. The song played at the end of such memes has been taken from American comedy TV series "Curb Your Enthusiasm", which credits Robert B Weide for the direction.

The TV series features comedy based on absurd and awkward situations. Often, the endings were just replaced by credits with a characteristic funny melody. That is the reason why the Robert B Weide credits became so popular for meme artistes.

This certainly is not the only 2020 meme available on social media right now. Ever since the outbreak of novel coronavirus people have been giving up on this year, in a funny way.

