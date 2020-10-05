Internet Trolls Compare Rahul Gandhi to Mr Bean As Photo of His Tractor Rally Goes Viral

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flagged off a tractor rally in Punjab on Sunday to protest against the Centre's recently enacted agriculture laws.

Gandhi arrived in Moga for holding tractor rallies across Punjab from October 4 till 6.

The rallies, which have been named 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', would cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts and constituencies.

As the rally saw support from ministers and farmers, Gandhi scion was photographed on a customised tractor with a make-shift sofa seat to give him a ride during his rally.

In no time, trolls took notice of the pic and compared Gandhi's "unusual" seating arrangement on the tractor to the scene from popular British sitcom Mr Bean wherein Rowan Atkinson, who portrayed Mr Bean character, comically drives his car through the town while sitting atop of it on a sofa.

Calling Mr Bean a "better actor", Gandhi's photo soon went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

Atleast Mr.Bean is a better actor.....!! pic.twitter.com/veu6PnUbPn — Rahul Anand (@Rahul_saffron) October 5, 2020

Mr. Bean The Mr. Rahul TheActor Overactor pic.twitter.com/bSapjvHC8B — Chhoro Marwadi (@ChhoroMarwadi) October 5, 2020

Indian version of Mr Bean pic.twitter.com/KwT4TJsJ0o — Shivani Sharma (@Shivani2297) October 5, 2020

Mr. Bean Mr. Could never have been pic.twitter.com/FltzJZtTuS — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) October 5, 2020

Mr Bean and Mr PAPPU pic.twitter.com/xqsjrISOHH — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Gandhi is said to visit Haryana on October 6 and 7 to continue the tractor rallies. On the first day, his rally will enter Pehowa in Haryana from Punjab border. In Pehowa, he will address the people, state Congress president Kumari Selja said.

After this, Rahul Gandhi will go to Kurukshetra and halt there for the night. His journey will start from Pipli Mandi next morning from where he will proceed to Nilokheri and after that he will go to Karnal, where the tractor rally will culminate, she said. Selja said Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been raising the issues of farmers, workers and common people.

(With PTI inputs)