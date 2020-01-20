Internet Trolls US Space Force after They Unveiled Their 'Camouflage' Uniform on Twitter

As the United States Space Force (USSF) took to Twitter to unveil their uniform, several questions were raised as netizens wondered why the forces would need camouflage in space of all places.

The photograph showed the uniform in a woodland camouflage pattern.

People could not help but question-why camouflage in space?

Camo in space? WTF? More wasted tax dollars. Great job! — Matt Trainer (@thematttrainer) January 18, 2020

Sorry for the question but why do we need camo in space? — Dylan Taylor (@SpaceAdvisor) January 18, 2020

How many trees are you expecting to find in space — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020

They are eerily similar to our Earth Force uniforms. — peregrinas (@dibelloholly) January 18, 2020

Camo in space, must be the unmatched wisdom and stable “j”enius idea. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) January 18, 2020

Are there jungles on Mars? Shouldn’t Space Force camo look more like this? pic.twitter.com/iuAZIQA7N5 — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) January 18, 2020

The trolling got harder and harsher.

Why are you wearing forest camo in space?Were these uniforms not available: pic.twitter.com/NZa1Qu18BV — Windthin ~ Rebel Scum & Snark Jedi🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈🌊❄️ (@windthin) January 19, 2020

The only explanation I have is that The #SpaceForce will be invading the forest moon of Endor. I doubt the US has learned that an occupying military has little chance of conquering the Ewoks. — Chris Cerrone (@ChrisCerrone15) January 18, 2020

I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm — JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020

No way the whole world is laughing at America. Just no way. — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) January 18, 2020

Camouflage? I didn't know there were forests in space. — Sergio Siano (@siano4progress) January 18, 2020

However, the body tried to stop the rage. They wrote in the same Twitter chain how the USSF was using “current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one”.

USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

It also went on to explain that the personnel will not be going into space at all.

We don’t. Space Operators are on the ground, on Earth working with joint partners like the @usairforce and @USArmy. Hence utilizing their uniform. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

But the explanation fell on deaf ears as netizens continued to troll the body relentlessly.

The USSF is the newest addition to the United States Armed Force and was officially launched by US President Donald Trump at an army base near Washington in December last year. The branch will reportedly handle space operations.

BBC reported that the force will be overseen by the US Air Force and will protect US assets such as the hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance.

According to BBC, the Trump administration has allocated $40m (£34m) to fund the force in its first year.

