Internet Trolls US Space Force after They Unveiled Their 'Camouflage' Uniform on Twitter

People could not help but question-why camouflage in space?

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
Internet Trolls US Space Force after They Unveiled Their 'Camouflage' Uniform on Twitter
As the United States Space Force (USSF) took to Twitter to unveil their uniform, several questions were raised as netizens wondered why the forces would need camouflage in space of all places.

The photograph showed the uniform in a woodland camouflage pattern.

People could not help but question-why camouflage in space?

The trolling got harder and harsher.

However, the body tried to stop the rage. They wrote in the same Twitter chain how the USSF was using “current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one”.

It also went on to explain that the personnel will not be going into space at all.

But the explanation fell on deaf ears as netizens continued to troll the body relentlessly.

The USSF is the newest addition to the United States Armed Force and was officially launched by US President Donald Trump at an army base near Washington in December last year. The branch will reportedly handle space operations.

BBC reported that the force will be overseen by the US Air Force and will protect US assets such as the hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance.

According to BBC, the Trump administration has allocated $40m (£34m) to fund the force in its first year.

