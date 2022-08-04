Internet Unhappy Over Australian Fisherman Catching Rare 80 kg Giant Grouper Fish, Here's Why

An Australian fisherman couldn’t believe his luck after he went for his catch on August 1. Wondering why? Well, it is not every day that a man catches a gigantic 80 kg fish. Yes, you read that right. A Queensland man, who does not wish to be named, sparked a backlash after he posed with an 80 kg brass grouper online. The man captured this huge fish on Monday when he was fishing off North Stradbroke Island. Now, this rare catch came to light after the Australian news service, Nine News posted a series of pictures on their official Facebook account and was later reposted by several users.

In the now-viral pictures, a man can be seen struggling to hold the humongous fish, which appears to be bigger and heavier than him, through the fish hook clasped to the creature’s mouth. The picture shows him standing on a yacht, as he poses for the camera with his big catch. Usually, bass grouper are found between 250 to 600 metres underwater. However, as per the local news service, this was caught about 40 kilometres off Point Lookout on North Stradbroke Island. Not only the fish is heavy, but is also bigger than many fully grown adults, as it is measured 175 centimetres long or 5 feet and 7 inches.

While the fisherman didn’t hesitate to pose with the beast after he exhausted himself to haul those 80 kgs onto the boat, the netizen didn’t appear impressed with his efforts. Several users believed that the fish should be placed back in the water and left alone in peace, but few argued the same. One user wrote, “Please tell us you put him back to live the rest of his life out in the sea where he belongs.” Another commented, “Clearly all you people that are saying he should have released it aren’t fishermen/women. You can’t release a fish that came from such deep water while reeling it up, their insides literally explode, hence why his eyes are popping out of his head and its insides are coming out of its stomach. And for all the people hating that he caught the fish, you literally cannot help what fish lands on your line at the time.”

What do you think about this rare aquatic creature?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here