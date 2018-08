The Internet Just Cannot Keep Calm After Discovering Mahindra Tractor in PUBG

@anandmahindra Look what I just found, even the game PUBG (I am sure you wouldn't know coz of your work schedule and time deficit), our very own Mahindra 265 DI (they did try to blur it though). My father still is proud owner of own. pic.twitter.com/e3nFm8Rb2n

— Pranjal (@pranjal5674) August 4, 2018

@anandmahindra surprised to see Mahindra tractor was used in @PUBG @PUBGMOBILE Did Mahindra people found where and how it was used in game? Or shall I post screenshot 😁😁😂😂😂😂 — VamcKrish5 (@VamcKrish5) July 30, 2018



@anandmahindra I am the only one to notice Mahindra 265 DI tractor in #PUBG_MOBILE #proudmoment pic.twitter.com/2ICNEJWqvn

— Farhan Khan (@FarhanK96735111) July 24, 2018

Hey Mr. @anandmahindra , have u heard about the sensational game @PUBG I felt really proud when I saw Indian tractor Mahindra 265 DI in it. pic.twitter.com/12REbppjv7 — Ashish Garg 🇮🇳 (@itsashishgarg) July 11, 2018

If you have not been living under a rock you already know of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, better known as PUBG. It has become one of the most played games of 2018.And while the Internet loves a good battle royale game, it also knows how to keep an observant eye. After a YouTuber , who goes by the name chocotaco, noticed the Mahindra tractor 265 DI in PUBG, several Internet users have reportedly noticed the tractor while playing the online game.Users, confused over whether it was really true or a trick of the eye, even started tagging Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group himself.Reddit users too are engaging in their own debates over whether or not the Mahindra tractor 265 DI makes a guest appearance in the game.Are you a cool kid and played PUBG yet? Have you noticed the Mahindra tractor too? Or should we all tag Anand Mahindra on social media as well?