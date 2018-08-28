GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Internet Just Cannot Keep Calm After Discovering Mahindra Tractor in PUBG

Several internet users have claimed to have spotted a Mahindra tractor while playing PUBG. Have you too?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 1:35 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
If you have not been living under a rock you already know of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, better known as PUBG. It has become one of the most played games of 2018.

And while the Internet loves a good battle royale game, it also knows how to keep an observant eye. After a YouTuber, who goes by the name chocotaco, noticed the Mahindra tractor 265 DI in PUBG, several Internet users have reportedly noticed the tractor while playing the online game.








Users, confused over whether it was really true or a trick of the eye, even started tagging Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group himself.













Reddit users too are engaging in their own debates over whether or not the Mahindra tractor 265 DI makes a guest appearance in the game.

Are you a cool kid and played PUBG yet? Have you noticed the Mahindra tractor too? Or should we all tag Anand Mahindra on social media as well?

