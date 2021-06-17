Internet's Beloved Dogstar 'Maple' Who Played Drums No More, YouTuber Shares Heartbreaking Post

AcousticTrench, the fingerstyle guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, who posts instrumental covers of songs on YouTube took to social media on Thursday to announce the demise of his dog Maple, who accompanied him in his videos. In a Facebook post, AcousticTrench said, “It is with a very heavy heart to write this, Maple passed away last night. Maple has been my best friend over these past 12+ years, from the first moment we met and she jumped into my arms we have been inseparable. The bond we shared is indescribable. She followed me everywhere and we did everything together. Music helped calm her down when she felt anxious or scared during thunderstorms, and I loved nothing more than to play for her every day."

“I feel so very lucky to have had her In my life, I don’t know what I’m going to do without her. Thank you for letting us share some of our moments together with you. I hope Maple has helped bring a smile or some comfort to you over the years, and I take solace in the fact that she will live on through these videos. I love you Maple," he added.

AcousticTrench has been posting cover videos for years but has never shown his face. On his website, he says that he never wanted to be famous, so he prefers for the focus to be on the music, the instrument, or Maple (the real star!).

Over the years, Maple, who was a mixed breed with part Border Collie, Golden Retriever and Shetland Sheepdog, not only featured in the videos reacting adorably to the music but also played the drums in some of the covers.

Maple played the drums in the cover of “Take On Me” by a-Ha as well as in the cover of “Enter Sandman” by Metallica.

