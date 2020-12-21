Internet's Favourite Philanthropist 'MrBeast' is Now Selling Burgers and Everyone Wants a Bite

YouTuber and content creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has launched his new restaurant chain in the most charitable way possible. The popular YouTuber expanded his empire into a new chain of hamburger joints called MrBeast Burgers in close to 300 locations across the United States of America.

It didn’t stop there as the philanthropist celebrated the launch in style by giving away free food, wads of cash, gadgets and even a car. The content creator, best known for his high stakes challenge videos, shared a video on Saturday and titled it as ‘I opened a restaurant that pays you to eat at it’.

MrBeast, who has over 48.2 million followers on the video-sharing platform, opened a small takeaway joint in North Carolina. He placed a 'offering free food' placard outside and soon seeing the sign, thousands queued up outside his burger joint through the day and surprisingly no one went home empty-handed.

Other than handing out burgers and fries, MrBeast and his staff gave away $100 cash with every order. A lucky few even received iPads, Airpods and other gadgets, while one person complained that her vehicle was scratched on her way to the takeaway joint, he presented her with a brand-new car!

Well, this is quite a way to make customers like you, as the outlet not only offers burgers and food, but other attractive gifts, including cash, apple products and even a car.

The lines at his burger joint grew so large outside the restaurant, local police had to intervene, and the popular vlogger and his crew had to shut shop for the day. MrBeast soon announced his new food empire launch of 300 MrBeast Burger restaurants on the microblogging site.

He shared the exciting news and tweeted, “I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED!”

Both his video and tweet racked up millions of views and likes. His fans were so overjoyed with the generous launch and they took to the comments section to congratulate him.

Apart from the 300 stores across the US, MrBeast Burgers can also be ordered through all major food delivery apps like UberEats, Grubhub, Postmates and Doordash. And his generosity didn’t stop for the day or the video, as for every burger purchased, it will also give back to the charity that helps feed hungry families.