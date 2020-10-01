Internet's Latest Bizarre Trend is the 'White Twitter' and it's as Basic as it Gets

Social media is a home to umpteen number of challenges. Ranging from a challenge that is as simple as doodle challenge to something as bizarre as White Twitter.

As the name suggests, White Twitter is about pictures of self or other people in white coloured clothing. Many people have also shared stills of things that are white in colour. Take a look at some of the entries in the challenge:

When all the colours of life merge....shining bright in memories that never fade #WhiteTwitter pic.twitter.com/NEB6wcqilZ — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) October 1, 2020

While it is true that quite a few people have taken part in the challenge, one cannot deny that there are people who are against this challenge as well.

This trend of variety of social media challenges has given the people opportunity to not only express their creativity but has also ensured that people do not get bored.

There are some challenges that also require participation of two or more people while the rest can be done by an individual person.

One of the most famous couple challenges was the doodle challenge. As a part of this challenge, a piece of paper is stuck at the back of one person and a sheet is placed in front of him or her.

The challenge is that a person is supposed to draw something on the sheet of paper that is stuck on a person one’s back and he or she has to replicate the same thing on the paper placed in front of him or her.

Recently, there was also a bizarre trend on social media wherein people were posting memes and random images in response to various couple challenges. Take a look at some of them:

Everyone is posting #couplechallengeMeanwhile Singles: pic.twitter.com/TvV8KIqFUU — 🔥 H R I T T I K___B I S H A L 🔥 (@awkward_hb) September 24, 2020

While social media challenges have always been a part of internet, people have come out with some of the most innovative ideas during the COVID-19 lockdown.