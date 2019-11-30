Internet's Latest 'Chair Challenge' Is Easier For Women, Than Men. Here's Why

A new social media challenge, called the ‘chair challenge’ is driving men crazy, as despite numerous attempts, they are failing to complete the challenge. Women, on the other hand, are easily able to finish the task with ease.

The ‘chair challenge’ involves the simple task of bending over and leaning against a wall by the head, pulling up a chair to your chest and simply standing up with the chair. Woman, who are taking up the challenge are acing it effortlessly, but men are seemingly unable to maintain their balance while pulling the chair up.

There are two reasons why this simple task may seem like such a big challenge for men. One reason may be the centre of gravity, or mass - the point where a person's total weight is concentrated. According to scientist Jeremy Johnson, “The center of mass for most girls is lower to the hips, while the center of mass in boys is much higher.”

The second reason brought up is the difference in the feet size between men and women. It is being argued that since women have smaller feet, it is becoming easier for them to balance their bodies while standing up with the chair.

Now, where men are failing in this challenge, as per a report by The Sun, one guy named Wes, successfully managed to finish the task and the video was shared on TikTok.

As per the same report, a woman and another man named Joe also tried out the task. The woman finished the challenge easily, but Joe failed at finishing it after he lost his balance and fell flat.

Although it remains unclear as to how Wes managed to finish the challenge but one thing is for sure, there will remain a “chair challenge” which most men will fail to complete.

