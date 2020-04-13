Internet’s Latest Quarantine Challenge Has Netizens Recreating 'Vacay' Memories at Home

Many people had their vacations planned, many had thought of doing outdoor activities at a dream destination location. But due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, all of those plans have clearly been cancelled as most parts of the world are under lockdown.

While everyone is at home, there is a new challenge on the internet that is keeping people occupied these days. The Quarantine Travel Challenge, allows people to recreate a picture from their travel diaries while they are at home. In most of the pictures, various elements have been replaced by heaps of unwashed dishes, vacuum cleaners etc.

As per a report published in Bored Panda, this challenge was started by Lithuanian writer and journalist Liudas Dapkus who claims that this was his colleague Gabriele Staraite’s idea.

As a part of the challenge, he has recreated a photo of him holding a Koala to a picture in which he can be seen holding a cat. The photo that he shared on Facebook led to a lot of people taking up the challenge.