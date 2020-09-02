BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Internet's ‘You in January 2020’ Trend is a Mood We All Miss Now

As the COVID-19 pandemic has become the highlight of the year, netizens took to Twitter to share their last fun picture taken before the lockdown.

From taking away some of the most prominent personalities of the world to cancelling all our plans for this year, 2020 has left no option for us but to stare at pictures and remember the good old times.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has become the highlight of the year, netizens took to Twitter to share their last fun picture taken before the lockdown. People are posting pictures clicked before the pandemic. These come with the caption, "A photo of you in Jan 2020 without imagining what was to come!"

A lot of celebrities have also joined in the latest trend. While there is no idea about how and when this started on social media, it has become quite popular these days.

Explaining another picture, the journalist wrote, "and this was me the next morning. I forgot that I actually wore a mask in New York as far back as January. this shit worried me then as it does now."

Alp Ozcelik revealed the details about his picture, writing, “This was from my post-birthday party. I’m *super* thankful that I got to do a big party for my 30th!! LITTLE DID I KNOW”.

Actor Johnny Sibilly also shared his picture, writing, “Trying on clothes at a store feels frivolous but I def miss that feeling”.

Lot of Twitterati also took the help of a meme to explain the year. Someone referred to one of the last scenes from the movie Parasite when the family is all set to celebrate the birthday of the little boy. If you have watched the film, you would know about the disaster that follows.

Five months in 2020, everyone has a common question - how to Ctrl + Z this year?

This year has since the beginning been a roller-coaster ride with the track only being a downward spiral.

