Interpreter Chokes up While Translating Ukraine President's Speech in European Parliament

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s impassioned appeal to the European Parliament to make the country a part of European Union made his interpreter choke up and pause. In his speech, the president described how the Russian invasion has killed 16 children and damaged property in their country. “We are fighting for our rights, for our freedoms and now we’re fighting for survival. We are also fighting to be equal members of Europe," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, appearing in the meeting through virtual mode. Euronews reported that the president asked the members of the Parliament to make Ukrainians equal members in Europe. As the president described how shelling had destroyed Freedom Square in Kharkiv, the interpreter became emotional and had to pause to continue.

“Listen: The official Ukrainian translator for the European Parliament appears to hold back tears as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a speech on the Russian invasion to MEPs."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy went on to say that they wanted to see their children alive and believed that such a wish was a fair one. He described how dozens have been killed by Russian troops, but Ukrainians still continue to fight for their land and people. He asked the members to prove that they are with Ukrainians and that light would triumph over darkness.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is not looking to deescalate as the Ukrainian army said that Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday. The city has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that the world has “isolated" Vladimir Putin for sending Russian forces into Ukraine and vowed that devastating sanctions would “sap" Russia’s economic strength and weaken its military.

