Interrupted by Calls in UK Parliament, MP Tries to 'Silence' Her Phone, Video Goes Viral

Screenshot from video tweeted by journalist Alain Tolhurst / @Alain_Tolhurst.

Screenshot from video tweeted by journalist Alain Tolhurst / @Alain_Tolhurst.

While Labour MP Claudia Webbe was completely engrossed in delivering her views during the debate on the Immigration and Social Security Coordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill in the House of Commons, her phone started ringing.

Something unexpected occurred when Labour MP Claudia Webbe was at the United Kingdom Parliament.

While she was completely engrossed in delivering her views during the debate on the Immigration and Social Security Coordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill in the House of Commons, her phone started ringing in between.

Claudia’s first attempt was to silent her phone by pressing some random key and apologizing to everyone.

However, the phone started ringing one again and this time, the lady did something completely unexpected.

She held the phone in her hand and smashed it on the ground in a way that no one noticed. Interestingly, she continued with her speech thereafter.

Journalist Alain Tolhurst shared the video on Twitter, with the caption, "Sensational stuff from Claudia Webbe in the Commons, who decides the only way to shut her phone up is to smash it onto the chamber floor."

Here is a video from the incident:

The video has received more than one lakh views. A user mentioned, "Reminds me of when I was in court (reporting) and phone decided to burst into loud drum n bass. I couldn't smash it on the floor quickly enough."

Here are a few other comments:

