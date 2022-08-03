'Invaluable Entertainment': Nagaland Minister Grooves With Locals Celebrating Traditional Festival

Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Government of Nagaland, has been a regular favourite among netizens for his wit and humour. Now, the Nagaland Minister has yet again become an element of attraction after he shared a video of him dancing with the locals and celebrating the Tsungremmong festival.

In the video, Temjen is holding hands in a circle and performing the folk dance along with the locals celebrating the harvest festival native to Nagaland. Sharing the video, the minister, in the caption, wrote, “See, I can dance too.”

Further, he explained briefly about the festival that led him to groove with the locals. “Tsungremmong – a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking the blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations,” he wrote.

See, I can dance too! 🕺 #Tsungremong– a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations. Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals. pic.twitter.com/zPbqBDgZPD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 1, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than one lakh views. Netizens loved the dance moves and found the video quite wholesome. Many showered the video with myriad compliments.

One user offered a dance to the minister saying, “Can I have a dance with you? This dance!”

Can I have a dance with you ☺️

This dance! — Bharti 🇮🇳 (@SoulfulBharti) August 1, 2022

Another wrote, “Appreciate you, sir. These many really are the most deserving candidates for cultural and minorities ministries. Love you, sir.”

Appreciate u sirr…..

.

This man really most deserving candidates to cultural and minorities minister… Lov u sir 😇😇😇 https://t.co/PopEVVcA1z — Anonymous One (@copyright_userr) August 2, 2022

“Such a multi-talented minister. Nationalist to the core. We need more people like you in our public sphere,” complimented one user.

Such a multi talented minister .Nationalist to the core .We need more people like you in our public sphere dear @AlongImnahttps://t.co/JmNCQv27KD — DP Vajpayee (@dpvajpayee) August 2, 2022

Another appreciated the vibrant culture of Nagaland and said, “The beautiful culture of Nagas.”

The beautiful culture of Nagas💕 https://t.co/UDP2MxJ2eH — Sunita Kisku🇮🇳 (@SunitaKisku11) August 2, 2022

Another user invited the minister for the Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai.

Nice dance. But once you should come to Mumbai during Ganpati visarjan 😁😁 https://t.co/Ov2ZH8mQdp — IndicWinger (@IndicWinge) August 1, 2022

“The force is strong with this one,” said one user.

The force is strong with this one.. https://t.co/c9paUu98LW — Kaushik Arunagiri☮️ (@ka_kaushik) August 1, 2022

The minister has been quite a netizen himself. This one time, he joined the “singles movement

