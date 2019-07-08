Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

#InvisibleChallenge: People Pranking Their Dogs with Cellophane is the New Challenge in Town

The challenge, somewhat like the 'What the Fluff challenge' from last year, involves pranking a pet, but instead of using a cloth to 'disappear', a transparent sheet is used to do the trick.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Everyone knows that dogs are a man’s best friend and for pet owners nothing beats spending some quality time with their ‘paw’fect friends, as they look for new more innovative ways to engage their pooches. And now it seems that pet owners have found an innovative way of keeping their dogs engaged and providing some food for thought for them as well.

While the #BottleCapChallenge has gained momentum the last few days with the celebrities Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Sthatham, Sidharth Malhotra and Vidyut Jammwal completing it in style, among others, as they effortlessly open bottle caps using nothing but their legs and some kung fu moves, another social media challenge seems to be catching up among dog owners as well.

The challenge basically involves pet owners filming their pooches' reaction while facing an invisible wall created by a plastic wrap or cellophane in the path of the dog.

While some dogs can be seen getting flustered by the obstruction others how pooches that could care less.

The challenge, somewhat like the 'What the Fluff challenge' from last year, involves pranking a pet, but instead of using a cloth to 'disappear', a transparent sheet is used to do the trick.

