#InvisibleChallenge: People Pranking Their Dogs with Cellophane is the New Challenge in Town
The challenge, somewhat like the 'What the Fluff challenge' from last year, involves pranking a pet, but instead of using a cloth to 'disappear', a transparent sheet is used to do the trick.
The challenge, somewhat like the 'What the Fluff challenge' from last year, involves pranking a pet, but instead of using a cloth to 'disappear', a transparent sheet is used to do the trick.
Everyone knows that dogs are a man’s best friend and for pet owners nothing beats spending some quality time with their ‘paw’fect friends, as they look for new more innovative ways to engage their pooches. And now it seems that pet owners have found an innovative way of keeping their dogs engaged and providing some food for thought for them as well.
While the #BottleCapChallenge has gained momentum the last few days with the celebrities Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Sthatham, Sidharth Malhotra and Vidyut Jammwal completing it in style, among others, as they effortlessly open bottle caps using nothing but their legs and some kung fu moves, another social media challenge seems to be catching up among dog owners as well.
The challenge basically involves pet owners filming their pooches' reaction while facing an invisible wall created by a plastic wrap or cellophane in the path of the dog.
While some dogs can be seen getting flustered by the obstruction others how pooches that could care less.
Can the #invisiblechallenge fool an Australian Shepherd? pic.twitter.com/WCsvNeMG29— JoshCEO (@JoshMalan) July 3, 2019
He got a tad confused there😂👏🏻 #invisiblechallenge pic.twitter.com/lKx7lyOGyd— jess (@itsjess5sos) July 4, 2019
Too smart😂💛 #invisiblechallenge pic.twitter.com/E84bsp7Aut— jess (@itsjess5sos) July 4, 2019
completed it (with encouragement from me and a treat) #invisiblechallenge pic.twitter.com/62ukKqBuXe— beth (@bxthmurrell) July 4, 2019
#invisiblechallenge #bamboozle #zomb pic.twitter.com/1Au5n5Vu39— Angus the Scottie (@mrangusscottie) July 3, 2019
The #invisiblechallenge you can't fool Loulou ... bye! How will your dog/cat/bunny react to this? pic.twitter.com/RvMTUX61oM— loulouminidachshund (@loulouminidachs) July 2, 2019
The challenge, somewhat like the 'What the Fluff challenge' from last year, involves pranking a pet, but instead of using a cloth to 'disappear', a transparent sheet is used to do the trick.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019 Was Woke and Here's Why: Inclusion of Women-Led Policies to Robotics
-
Sunday 07 July , 2019
The Earth Is Heating Up, And Little You Do Can Change That
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Happy Birthday to 56” Captain': Sehwag Steps up His Twitter Game on Ganguly's Special Day
- Buying a New Tata Sky Connection? Your Complete Guide to Set Top Box Choices, Binge And Multi TV
- Shah Rukh Khan Turns Photographer for Charlie's Angels Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor
- Watch IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air at Indo-French Garuda 2019 Exercise [Video]
- WATCH | Jadeja's Abilities Brings Him Into Conversation for NZ Semi: Kumble
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s