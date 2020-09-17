iOS 14's New Feature to Take Screenshot Has Everyone Double Tapping their iPhones

The iOS 14 update is now finally rolling out worldwide.

There are significant changes under the hood with iOS 14, including a redone home screen with the ability to add widgets, the new App Library curations, compact UI for interactions including Siri and incoming phone calls, a new app called Translate, App Clips that let you download a usable portion of the app to try out before you download the full app, as well as significant enhancements to privacy and security.

But what amused people the most was the new way to take screenshots: Double-tapping the back of your iPhone.

So you’re telling me all I gotta do is double tap the back of my phone to take a screenshot now? Yeah iOS 14 is on to something here pic.twitter.com/KDczQfwCQR — Charly Rich (@CharlesDeandreP) September 17, 2020

IOS 14 kinda cool. you can double tap your back phone to screenshot! pic.twitter.com/cmAjp0fFO2 — (@ch0psueey) September 17, 2020

omg na iigno ako sa IOS 14 HAHAHHAHAA i can screenshot by double tapping the back screen of my phone — little pea (@crisnavijaja) September 17, 2020

the only cool thing abt ios 14 is the back tap thing i can finally screenshot lives without having to accidentally lock my screen — dani :P (@wh8lien) September 17, 2020

the way you can take a screenshot by double tapping on the back of your iphone is mind blowing bc it wasn't there before ios 14 — sandy (@niaIIshabit) September 17, 2020

Holy shit wit iOS 14 I can back tap to screenshot — Lia (@lia_icey) September 17, 2020

IOS 14 I CAN DOUBLE TAP THE BACM OF MY OHONE TO TAKE A SCREENSHOT?? — claire (@SAlLORAYLA) September 17, 2020

The Back Tap feature alone in the new iOS 14 update is worth the download! Just set my Double Tap to take a screenshot. Much easier now! Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap #iOS14 — Larry Miller (@millerIFT) September 17, 2020

Waaa I’m loving iOS 14 back tap! So easy to take screenshot now and lock my phone! — Amritpal Singh (@pal_rudebwoy) September 17, 2020

To set up the back tap, you need to go to Settings, then Accessibility, then Touch then Back Tap and add 'Screenshot' as the feature.

But is your device eligible for the update?

You will be in luck with iOS 14 if you have an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (2nd generation) and the iPhone SE (1st generation). In fact, the iPod touch (7th generation) will also get the iOS 14 update.