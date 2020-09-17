BUZZ

2-MIN READ

iOS 14's New Feature to Take Screenshot Has Everyone Double Tapping their iPhones

Image credits: Twitter.

Apple's iOS 14 is finally here and everyone is talking about just one feature: double-tapping the back of your iPhone to take a screenshot.

Buzz Staff

The iOS 14 update is now finally rolling out worldwide.

There are significant changes under the hood with iOS 14, including a redone home screen with the ability to add widgets, the new App Library curations, compact UI for interactions including Siri and incoming phone calls, a new app called Translate, App Clips that let you download a usable portion of the app to try out before you download the full app, as well as significant enhancements to privacy and security.

But what amused people the most was the new way to take screenshots: Double-tapping the back of your iPhone.

To set up the back tap, you need to go to Settings, then Accessibility, then Touch then Back Tap and add 'Screenshot' as the feature.

But is your device eligible for the update?

You will be in luck with iOS 14 if you have an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (2nd generation) and the iPhone SE (1st generation). In fact, the iPod touch (7th generation) will also get the iOS 14 update.

