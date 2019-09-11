iPhone 11 'Slofie' Memes Popping Up Faster Than You Can Say 'Slow-Mo' after Apple Event

With the release of the new iPhones, eager users awaited the introduction of new features and Apple did not disappoint.

The new iPhone 11 come with comes with a 6.1-inch Retina Display with the brand new Apple A13 Bionic chipset. There's a dual-camera at the back, with the best of camera performance including 4K at 60fps. However, the feature that seems to be making most news is the "slofie" feature.

Multiple advanced cameras on the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are set to sport the slow-motion selfie or "slofi" feature.

iPhones 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will have three cameras with extremely high resolutions and will capture the clearest pictures even on the night mode.

Now that the #AppleEvent is over, learn more about:- Apple Arcade's subscription service- Apple Watch's "always-on display" feature- #Slofiesand much more. https://t.co/I40StvB1EI — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 10, 2019

The slow-motion selfies that will be captured by these slo-mo cameras. But though the "slofies" are in slow-motion, Twitterati wasted no time to create memes about the feature. While some fans loved it, others claimed that it was nothing special. "Soo amazing to add a feature that 100% of people already know how too do,simply MIND blowing," a Twitter user wrote sarcastically.

#slofies Soo amazing to add a feature that 100% of people already know how too do,simply MIND blowing pic.twitter.com/h1iOrjc1PG — Lucas (@robert493575) September 10, 2019

Iphone 11's front camera is for the tiktok influencer in you. #slofies #AppleEvent #iPhone11 — Mohamed Jameer (@thejamaze) September 10, 2019

Great, now my dog is never going to give me back my phone when he sees #slofies pic.twitter.com/KWLix6AkvO — Steve Trevino (@sourfaceemoji) September 10, 2019

Me if I hear anyone ask for a “Slofie”#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BjUXXhYlEZ — Josh Marley (@Josh12Marley) September 10, 2019

What does the #slofies vs. #slowfies remind me of?!(or PINAPPLE ON PIZZA.. if you prefer or don't or do) pic.twitter.com/ZLxo2EzHZM — Matt Rappaport (@nyactor) September 10, 2019

The only version of #slofies I want are these pic.twitter.com/Xd563wm3BA — Richard Goodwood (@MrDickGoodwood) September 10, 2019

#slofies Now I can finally pull this off properly. pic.twitter.com/Ocoo5o2ejC — Alan (@kyonoshino) September 10, 2019

