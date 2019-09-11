Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

iPhone 11 'Slofie' Memes Popping Up Faster Than You Can Say 'Slow-Mo' after Apple Event

Users, fans and critics collectively said 'No' to the new 'slofie' feature on new multi-camera iPhone 11 series that was announced at a recent Apple event.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
iPhone 11 'Slofie' Memes Popping Up Faster Than You Can Say 'Slow-Mo' after Apple Event
Say cheese in slow motion?
With the release of the new iPhones, eager users awaited the introduction of new features and Apple did not disappoint.

The new iPhone 11 come with comes with a 6.1-inch Retina Display with the brand new Apple A13 Bionic chipset. There's a dual-camera at the back, with the best of camera performance including 4K at 60fps. However, the feature that seems to be making most news is the "slofie" feature.

Multiple advanced cameras on the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are set to sport the slow-motion selfie or "slofi" feature.

iPhones 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will have three cameras with extremely high resolutions and will capture the clearest pictures even on the night mode.

The slow-motion selfies that will be captured by these slo-mo cameras. But though the "slofies" are in slow-motion, Twitterati wasted no time to create memes about the feature. While some fans loved it, others claimed that it was nothing special. "Soo amazing to add a feature that 100% of people already know how too do,simply MIND blowing," a Twitter user wrote sarcastically.

