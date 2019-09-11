iPhone 11 'Slofie' Memes Popping Up Faster Than You Can Say 'Slow-Mo' after Apple Event
Users, fans and critics collectively said 'No' to the new 'slofie' feature on new multi-camera iPhone 11 series that was announced at a recent Apple event.
Say cheese in slow motion?
With the release of the new iPhones, eager users awaited the introduction of new features and Apple did not disappoint.
The new iPhone 11 come with comes with a 6.1-inch Retina Display with the brand new Apple A13 Bionic chipset. There's a dual-camera at the back, with the best of camera performance including 4K at 60fps. However, the feature that seems to be making most news is the "slofie" feature.
Multiple advanced cameras on the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are set to sport the slow-motion selfie or "slofi" feature.
iPhones 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will have three cameras with extremely high resolutions and will capture the clearest pictures even on the night mode.
Now that the #AppleEvent is over, learn more about:- Apple Arcade's subscription service- Apple Watch's "always-on display" feature- #Slofiesand much more. https://t.co/I40StvB1EI— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 10, 2019
Dear @Apple: You had me at #Slofies! pic.twitter.com/ahMzb9BzpZ— Juan C Arciniegas (@JuanCarlosCNN) September 10, 2019
The slow-motion selfies that will be captured by these slo-mo cameras. But though the "slofies" are in slow-motion, Twitterati wasted no time to create memes about the feature. While some fans loved it, others claimed that it was nothing special. "Soo amazing to add a feature that 100% of people already know how too do,simply MIND blowing," a Twitter user wrote sarcastically.
The word that changes the world #slofies exclusively by @apple pic.twitter.com/e4LzLDmupE— norbert r. meinike (@meinike) September 10, 2019
#slofies Soo amazing to add a feature that 100% of people already know how too do,simply MIND blowing pic.twitter.com/h1iOrjc1PG— Lucas (@robert493575) September 10, 2019
Iphone 11's front camera is for the tiktok influencer in you. #slofies #AppleEvent #iPhone11— Mohamed Jameer (@thejamaze) September 10, 2019
#Slofies #AppleEvent it's not going to happen pic.twitter.com/qNLzKy0Aha— Kirby-Chepepe (@josephov) September 10, 2019
Great, now my dog is never going to give me back my phone when he sees #slofies pic.twitter.com/KWLix6AkvO— Steve Trevino (@sourfaceemoji) September 10, 2019
#slofies be like... #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/Wltnk7ycPT— HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) September 10, 2019
Be honest, who is buying the new #iPhone11 for the #slofies feature?? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OwEOy4I1qL— John Legere (@JohnLegere) September 10, 2019
Me if I hear anyone ask for a “Slofie”#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BjUXXhYlEZ— Josh Marley (@Josh12Marley) September 10, 2019
What does the #slofies vs. #slowfies remind me of?!(or PINAPPLE ON PIZZA.. if you prefer or don't or do) pic.twitter.com/ZLxo2EzHZM— Matt Rappaport (@nyactor) September 10, 2019
The only version of #slofies I want are these pic.twitter.com/Xd563wm3BA— Richard Goodwood (@MrDickGoodwood) September 10, 2019
#slofies Now I can finally pull this off properly. pic.twitter.com/Ocoo5o2ejC— Alan (@kyonoshino) September 10, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Film Sets
- Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note
- Menstruation Tracker Apps, Used by Millions of Women, Told Facebook When Users are Having Sex
- Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags
- Tamil Nadu Man Invites PM Modi to Daughter's Wedding, He Responds With a Letter