iPhone 12 Comes With No Power Adapter or Headphones and Apple Fans Already Want a Refund

"iPhone 13 will come with an empty box."

The latest edition of iPhone series is here and Apple fans have only one question: where's the power adaptor?

On Tuesday, tech-giant introduced four iPhones to its family namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Launched in the “Hi, Speed” virtual launch presentation, all the iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and come with Apple’s Super Retina XDR Display. Additionally, the new iPhones get the MagSafe option that magnetically attaches to the back of the phone to charge the phone wirelessly.

But something is missing in the new-thin boxes of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. There's neither a power adapter nor EarPods included in both the iPhones.

Introducing iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. With the A14 Bionic chip, it’s the most powerful iPhone yet. — Apple (@Apple) October 13, 2020

"As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not include a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your current Apple power adapter and headphones or purchase these accessories separately," Apple's official site reads.

Apple is no longer including headphones or a power adapter in the iPhone box.#AppleEvent #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/HbGTot3O6Q — Eliane Dagher (@DagherEliane) October 13, 2020

Going "lighter on the planet", the website further states: "Durable, energy-efficient devices started a design revolution. Using low-carbon materials and processes is the next step in reducing the footprint of every Apple product in the world."

So what's in the box?

An iPhone and a USB-C to Lightning Cable. That's it.

Apple is no longer including headphones or a power adapter in the iPhone box, but it will still come with a USB-C power cordThat results in a box that’s also smaller#appleevent pic.twitter.com/PqhWZC5rhh — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) October 13, 2020

While Apple's decision to go easy on the Earth will only benefit the environment, the move to exclude the items was met with memes and mockery on social media.

Apple should consider our wallet is also part of environment. Removing earpods, power adapter and increasing the PRICE of this years iPhone and calling it supporting environment is a BIG NOPE. #AppleEvent #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/y4Th0MAaYs — iRobinPro  (@iRobinPro) October 14, 2020

So basically you’re going to buy a new phone, a new adapter, a new wireless MagSafe charger and a new case all from apple. #AppleEvent #SARSMUSTEND — Sesan (@OlusesanPeter) October 13, 2020

Apple iPhone 12 to be released with no charger adapter and headphone in box. Also iPhone 13 will be release with no phone in the box, just buy the damn box #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Z5gzIXR1nl — (@Curie94) October 13, 2020

No power adapter & earphones with a Rs1,00,000+ smartphone Only Apple can get away with this robbery.#AppleEvent — Abhyudaya Mohan (@AbhyudayaMohan) October 13, 2020

The new iPhone comes with no power adapter... Next iPhone will be a puzzle game and you have to collect it smh #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/4VJt7uGO8W — Movex. (@moveeex) October 13, 2020

So I need to buy a new adapter for the iPhone 12 how is it eco friendly I need to buy it anyways — haru⁷짐니생일 (@BOMHARU1230) October 13, 2020

Apple iPhone 12 Mini has been priced at Rs 69,900 and will be available in India starting October 30. While the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900 onwards.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the top-of-the-line flagship offerings from Apple this year, are priced at Rs 1,19,900 onwards and Rs 1,29,900 onwards respectively.