The new Apple iPhone just dropped and for many ‘iFans’ their disappointment is immeasurable and their day is ruined. Late on Tuesday night, Apple launched the next-generation Apple iPhone 13 series at the Apple California Streaming event. The new Apple smartphone series includes the regular iPhone 13 alongside iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max - similar to the predecessor iPhone 12 series. All the new Apple smartphones retain the USB Type-C port, an OLED (Pro XDR) screen, MagSafe support, and faster 5G bands. iPhone 13 models further get the new-generation 5nm Apple A15 Bionic SoC, and as usual, the RAM configuration and battery capacity remain unclear. In terms of design, the iPhone 13 series retains the flat-edge design, but the size of the front notch has been reduced. The iPhone 13 mini features a 5.4-inch display, while the regular iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch display. The dual rear cameras are placed diagonally on the regular and mini models. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. Notably, the iPhone 13 Pro models now come with a 120Hz refresh rate that Apple calls ProMotion Display. The regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come with minimum 128GB storage options. In contrast, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max now have up to 1TB storage options. As for optics, both regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini retain two 12-megapixel cameras (wide and ultra-wide) at the back and a single 12-megapixel from the megapixel camera. The Pro models come with rear three cameras (telephoto + wide-angle + ultra-wide-angle) and a Lidar sensor for an enhanced AR experience. The camera app comes bundled with a cinematic mode that lets users shift focus seamlessly while recording a video. Read more about the specifications here.

While the specifications are in par with Apple’s latest trend of phones, many on Twitter felt Steve Jobs, the OG, would have really disapproved of the new phone.

Steve Jobs watching #AppleEvent and seeing all the stuff he would have said “no” to pic.twitter.com/Crp8kxVuyD— Trung Phan 🇨🇦 (@TrungTPhan) September 14, 2021

steve jobs in 1997: apple in 2021: pic.twitter.com/UfDnQ3gRoC— Brandon Jacoby (@JacobyBrandon) September 14, 2021

Yaar seriously where is the innovation that Apple is known for?? Changing the cameras position?? This is no justice to the legacy left by #SteveJobs #AppleEvent2021 #AppleEvent #Apple #timcook @tim_cook— Priyanka Sareen (@priyankasareen1) September 15, 2021

Am I the only one who misses the touch of Steve Jobs whenever I see launch of new iPhone? Or, the era of mobile phone innovation is over and we need a new form of communication device!! Waiting for next eureka moment when technology meets art🙏#AppleEvent #startup — Anurag Saxena (@anuragsaxena005) September 15, 2021

Steve Jobs would be furious with this shit they’ve done made his idea a constant cycle and he hated cycles https://t.co/c1x8eUpXIu— Efé (@EDNEGBEN) September 15, 2021

Apple fan here, DISAPPOINTED!However, after 2 to 3 more cycle, if there is still no innovation. I am Out, and shift to #Hwawei ! Leeching on Eco-system moat / Apple cult.. Without Steve Jobs & Jony Ive, $AAPL #Apple is just a shell with no soul. — 双木林🇸🇬🇨🇳 (@2woodlim) September 15, 2021

Steve Jobs: we've got to think about what the customer needs, and find a way to deliver it to them. We must let the customer's needs determine what our product is.iPhone 13: here are some extra camera lenses — Justin Ross (@ross_justin_d) September 14, 2021

If you say iPhone 13 out loud in an apple store 3 times the ghost of Steve Jobs will steal your wallet— elder gen Z (@urbankamikaze) September 14, 2021

No Touch ID on the iPhone 13????? But it’s on the iPad mini??? We’re gonna need that Steve Jobs one last thing moment— kennedy (@kennedycarlisle) September 14, 2021

the Apple people at the iphone 13 event all seem like aliens that studied steve jobs to learn how to talk lol, like its almost human but mostly reptile - no rhythm or pace, real jerky— Milk N Cooks🇺🇸🥛🍪 (@milkncooks) September 14, 2021

Other notable features in the iPhone 13 include 25W fast charging support (charger not included in the box), iOS 15 out-of-the-box, IP 68 water-resistant rating, ceramic shield screen protection, and more. Coming to the prices, the regular iPhone 13 carries a starting price tag of $799 (approx Rs 58,800), while the iPhone 13 mini’s price starts at $699 mini (approx Rs 51,500) for the base 128GB model. There’s also a new 512GB model. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max carry a starting price tag of $999 (approx Rs 73,600) and $1,099 (approx Rs 80,900), respectively for the base 128GB model. All models will go on sale on September 24. The India-specific pricing and availability details will be released shortly.

