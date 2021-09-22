iPhone 13 May Have Been a 'Disappointment' But This Apple Parody Video Isn't

Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini the previous week. The newly-launched devices boast several new features such as expanding 5G connectivity, faster chips and more sharp cameras. While many were excited, some people felt disappointed that the new iPhone still has a slightly smaller notch and a diagonal camera as an upgrade. Highlighting these, a YouTuber has made a parody of the iPhone 13 that hilariously highlights the disappointments.

In his parody video, jacksfilms, a popular YouTuber, uses clips from the actual launch event and adds his commentary to it. He says, “We have updated our cameras in a big way. In last year’s iPhone 12 the cameras were arranged vertically. Now they are arranged diagonally. That’s the power of the new iPhone 13."

Since being uploaded, the 1.45 minute-long video has gone viral.

The iPhone 13 series will be up for pre-orders on Apple’s official online store and e-commerce sites, as well as other retail stores across India. Apple distributor Ingram Macro is set to offer new models in 3,200 retail locations, while the other distributor Redington will ship iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models in 3m500 locations. Amazon and Flipkart are also taking pre-orders from their respective sites. The iPhone will go on sale starting Friday, September 24.

The iPhone 13 carries a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution, the iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch display with Apple’s ProMotion tech that bumps up the refresh rate to 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

