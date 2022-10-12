iPhone 14 Dials 911 After Assuming Woman Enjoying Rollercoaster Ride Has Been in Crash

To connect customers with emergency services, Apple’s Crash Detection feature on the iPhone 14 Series and Apple Watch is designed to detect serious car crashes. However, recently a 39-year-woman encountered a strange event when the crash detection feature activated while she was enjoying a roller coaster ride. The Wall Street Journal reported that Sara White didn’t realise her iPhone 14 Pro automatically dialled 911 after detecting that she was in a car accident while she and her family were riding a roller coaster at Kings Island, an amusement park near Cincinnati, Ohio, in the US.

She “enjoyed getting hoisted 109 feet in the air and whipped around at over 50 mph” when the new phone’s crash detector made a call to 911. With an automatic audio message that read, “The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone.” It also recorded the background noise from the theme park, including music, cheers, and people having a good time while high on energy.

An emergency response team was dispatched to the scene following the 911 call, however, they were unable to find any emergencies. After realising what had happened, Sara dialled 911 again to let them know she was fine. Interestingly, she informed them that she had not been in a car crash from the queue for ‘bumper cars.’

A severe car crash is identified by iPhone using a combination of sensor data, and an alert is displayed for ten seconds. The iPhone notifies the emergency services and provides them with location information if the person is not responding. During a car accident, the iPhone uses cellular or WiFi calling to notify emergency services. While the function that was implemented to identify emergency occurrences such as car accidents was highly received by the people, its applicability and efficacy are now under scrutiny.

