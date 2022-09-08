iPhone 14 Pro Max Price Starts at Rs 1,39,900. Here are Other Things You Can Buy Instead

Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 series, which includes the most expensive versions of the phones ever. The iPhone 14 has been priced at Rs 79,900 onwards and the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 89,900 onwards. The Pro series, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro and at Rs 1,39,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s no shocker that despite the costs able to drill a hole into pockets (and internal organs, if Twitter is to be believed), the iPhones will continue to find buyers. But if, by chance, you’re not inclined to buy stuff that’s become more a status signal than anything else, here’s an idea of what you could do instead to outrage yourself and others.

Equally lavish, and probably a little less absurd than those iPhone prices.

A lot of Priyanka Chopra’s homeware

Sure, Priyanka Chopra’s Sona Home items might seem like a personal attack sometimes, but compared to the iPhone Pro Max? They’re nothing. There are two categories of items: Sultan’s Garden and the Panna Collection. The Panna table runner costs Rs 14,043, the Panna rectangular table cloth is worth Rs 30,612, a set of four Panna coasters costs Rs 4,576. One Sultan’s Garden dinner plate costs Rs 4,733, a serving bowl from the collection costs Rs 7,732, a tea cup and a saucer are priced at Rs 5,365 and a mug is worth Rs 3,471. You could at least get one of your rooms look highly-stylized at the cost of an iPhone Pro Max.

Rugs of Ranveer Singh fame

You could probably buy one of the Jaipur rugs that were used in Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. Just to give you an idea of how far up the prices of these luxury carpets can go, take, for instance, the Manthan hand knotted-wool piece from the Modern Rugs collection. It costs a whopping Rs 5,54,400. The Floral Rugs, which look similar to what Ranveer lies on in his photos, have a range starting from about Rs 3,000 (for a 2x3ft rug) and go up to about Rs 6,57,700 (for a 9x12ft rug). It is not known which rug might have been used in the photoshoot or how much it cost but you could probably buy it for the cost of an iPhone 14.

Seven plates of world’s most expensive biryani

Known as the Royal Gold Biryani, the dish sells for 1,000 dirhams per plate. That’s approximately Rs 19,705.85 for a plate of biryani. And it comes plated with 23-carat gold leaf. The restaurant, located in the posh Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has the feel of a colonial British bungalow with lush interiors to match the high prices of the food being served. For the price of an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you could get about 7 plates of it.

Two Lord of the Rings lego sets

The Tower of Orthanc lego set, priced at Rs 60,000 a piece, comes with six detailed floors, as per the product description on Amazon, replete with trap doors, potions and ingredients to make them, foldable staircase et al. However, most Twitter users still found the cost jarring and suggested that with that money, books, or a bike, or even an FD would be a better choice. Another said only the actual Ring of Sauron coming with the Lego set could justify that price. But even without those things, probably an equally reasonable choice as the iPhone Pro Max.

A roti-making machine

There’s a roti-making machine that does it all for you, from mixing to kneading to puffing. The catch? It costs Rs 1,11,000. The Rotimatic completely automates the process of making rotis, but the price has made many social media users do a double take. Claiming to be the “smarter way to roti”, the website for the Rotimatic reads: “Rotimatic is the world’s first fully integrated solution that measures, mixes, kneads, flattens, cooks, puffs and, delights. All in one!”

