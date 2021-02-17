News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»'iPhoneScam' Trends as Clueless Twitterati Look for a Hint. Here's What We Know
2-MIN READ

'iPhoneScam' Trends as Clueless Twitterati Look for a Hint. Here's What We Know

'iPhoneScam' Trends as Clueless Twitterati Look for a Hint. Here's What We Know

The scam was reportedly called out by a Youtuber. He claimed that a fraudster had allegedly offered iPhones at unbelievably low prices.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

'#iPhoneScam' has been among the top trends on Twitter for the last couple of days. The tweets under the hashtag revealed that an alleged fraudster had been conning people in the name of iphones. The trend initially left people scratching their heads as to what exactly was happening.

Later, the sequence of events and the reason behind the trend was clear. The scam was reportedly called out by a Youtuber. He claimed that a fraudster had allegedly offered iPhones at unbelievably low prices.

Several people turned up on Twitter saying that they too were scammed similarly by the same person.

Here is what happened and how the entire scam was uncovered.

The Youtuber, named Nishant Kumar Singh, uploaded a video exposing the alleged fraud carried out by person named Neel Patel, who owns Squeaks Media. Interestingly, Patel has been accused of several other scams in the past too.

Singh in his video, discussed and spoke about Patel and his history of scams and frauds.

In the video, he claimed that Patel was involved in many scams. He has accused his companies ‘Squeaks Media’ and ‘eGyaan’ of frauds. The iphone scam involved his latest venture ‘NaaradPay’ through which he offered iphones at unbelievably low prices. He is known to have manipulated his market credibility using online influencers.

Despite placing the order, the people never received their iphones. However, only a handful of people did receive their high-end phones, apparently in a bid to make the offer look credible.

Singh's video was shared on Twitter thread. Soon, Patel responded to the allegations. He refuted the claims in Singh's video and said that the delivery of iPhones was delayed because of limited availability of the product. He maintained that he wasn't conning anyone and the allegations were false.

Nonetheless, the alleged scam triggered a meme fest on Twitter, as expected. Take a look at some of these memes:

While it is unclear who is speaking the truth in this saga, the two parties are engaged in a bitter Twitter battle.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...