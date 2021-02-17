'iPhoneScam' Trends as Clueless Twitterati Look for a Hint. Here's What We Know

'#iPhoneScam' has been among the top trends on Twitter for the last couple of days. The tweets under the hashtag revealed that an alleged fraudster had been conning people in the name of iphones. The trend initially left people scratching their heads as to what exactly was happening.

Later, the sequence of events and the reason behind the trend was clear. The scam was reportedly called out by a Youtuber. He claimed that a fraudster had allegedly offered iPhones at unbelievably low prices.

Several people turned up on Twitter saying that they too were scammed similarly by the same person.

Here is what happened and how the entire scam was uncovered.

The Youtuber, named Nishant Kumar Singh, uploaded a video exposing the alleged fraud carried out by person named Neel Patel, who owns Squeaks Media. Interestingly, Patel has been accused of several other scams in the past too.

Singh in his video, discussed and spoke about Patel and his history of scams and frauds.

In the video, he claimed that Patel was involved in many scams. He has accused his companies ‘Squeaks Media’ and ‘eGyaan’ of frauds. The iphone scam involved his latest venture ‘NaaradPay’ through which he offered iphones at unbelievably low prices. He is known to have manipulated his market credibility using online influencers.

Despite placing the order, the people never received their iphones. However, only a handful of people did receive their high-end phones, apparently in a bid to make the offer look credible.

Singh's video was shared on Twitter thread. Soon, Patel responded to the allegations. He refuted the claims in Singh's video and said that the delivery of iPhones was delayed because of limited availability of the product. He maintained that he wasn't conning anyone and the allegations were false.

Creating unwanted controversy and forcing people to put a Tweet without listening side of story is what left now? Alr8 call me a scam but only with proof of after not getting proofs.— NEEL (@nto1927) February 16, 2021

Nonetheless, the alleged scam triggered a meme fest on Twitter, as expected. Take a look at some of these memes:

People enjoying #iPhoneScam War On social media but don’t know what it is. pic.twitter.com/L7wUAWM6sD— . (@single_soul1) February 16, 2021

I upgraded my phone today. Cost me less than a dollar. #iPhoneScam pic.twitter.com/gBy74T9nXW— Seth Rollins (@SethRol79701739) February 17, 2021

While it is unclear who is speaking the truth in this saga, the two parties are engaged in a bitter Twitter battle.