Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

AB de Villiers Hit an Outrageous No-Look Six and it is 'Beyond Science'

Trust AB de Villiers to come up with a new shot every time he holds the bat. This time, it was a one-handed no-look six that caught the maximum eyeballs and went through the roof. Literally.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AB de Villiers Hit an Outrageous No-Look Six and it is 'Beyond Science'
Screenshot from video uploaded on www.iplt20.com.
Loading...
Trust AB de Villiers to come up with a new shot every time he holds the bat. This time, it was a one-handed no-look six that caught the maximum eyeballs and went through the roof. Literally.

"Mr 360" was at his big-hitting best when he came out to bat against Kings XI Punjab at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore to clinch their third successive victory with 17 runs and keep themselves alive in the tournament.

De Villiers (82* off 44) and Marcus Stoinis (46* off 34) added 121 runs for the fifth wicket to power Bangalore to 202 for 4 in 20 overs. Despite the surface being a belter and Punjab's top-five batsmen getting solid starts, the target looked far-distant and the visitors could only manage to put 185/7 on the board.

With this victory, RCB climbed one spot up and pushed Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals to the bottom on the points table.

But the highlight of the match, a scene now considered "beyond science," was a six that came off De Villiers' bat.

The incident came in the 19th over when Mohammed Shami bowled a chest-high beemer to AB. Looking to protect himself, the RCB batter ducked and looked away, yet swinging his bat and managing to find a connection.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The white ball, shot from a cannon, flew 95-metres away and landed on Chinnaswamy's rooftop.

Fans, commentators, and Shami were left scratching their heads after the freak show.































The video of the outrageous six was later uploaded by IPL here: www.iplt20.com.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram