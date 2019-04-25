AB de Villiers Hit an Outrageous No-Look Six and it is 'Beyond Science'
Trust AB de Villiers to come up with a new shot every time he holds the bat. This time, it was a one-handed no-look six that caught the maximum eyeballs and went through the roof. Literally.
Screenshot from video uploaded on www.iplt20.com.
"Mr 360" was at his big-hitting best when he came out to bat against Kings XI Punjab at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore to clinch their third successive victory with 17 runs and keep themselves alive in the tournament.
De Villiers (82* off 44) and Marcus Stoinis (46* off 34) added 121 runs for the fifth wicket to power Bangalore to 202 for 4 in 20 overs. Despite the surface being a belter and Punjab's top-five batsmen getting solid starts, the target looked far-distant and the visitors could only manage to put 185/7 on the board.
With this victory, RCB climbed one spot up and pushed Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals to the bottom on the points table.
But the highlight of the match, a scene now considered "beyond science," was a six that came off De Villiers' bat.
The incident came in the 19th over when Mohammed Shami bowled a chest-high beemer to AB. Looking to protect himself, the RCB batter ducked and looked away, yet swinging his bat and managing to find a connection.
The rest, as they say, is history.
The white ball, shot from a cannon, flew 95-metres away and landed on Chinnaswamy's rooftop.
Fans, commentators, and Shami were left scratching their heads after the freak show.
Ab de Villiers' one handed six Out of the ground😍 ❤ 💪 #RCBvKXIP #KXIPvRCB #Superman pic.twitter.com/OviA1rvLZ5— Sameer Khan🏏 (@5ameer_khan) April 25, 2019
Shot of the season. @ABdeVilliers17. pic.twitter.com/LT5mceVRI4— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2019
One handed look away six by AB de Villiers.— Peter Lalor (@plalor) April 24, 2019
The BBL needs this man ...
https://t.co/LgWYrdHHz9
AB de Villiers sent a ball to the Chinnaswamy roof when he was trying to save himself from being hit. #IPL2019— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 24, 2019
AB De Villiers.... now you sir, are a JOKE! 😳😳👏🏼👏🏼— Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) April 24, 2019
Just AB de Villiers things! 🔥💯#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/XlfKtRy7Nw— Aditi (@Aditiab17) April 25, 2019
Even One hand is enough for AB De Villiers to smash the ball out of the ground... Whaddey Player!😀— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 24, 2019
This one handed Shot from @ABdeVilliers17 went out of the ground 😱🔥🔥🔥— Thala Ajith™️ (@Dinu_Akshiii) April 24, 2019
Just #AB Things 💪#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/Qdd7bpcXIm
Show me better shot than this i will wait ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍— H A S E E B Devilliers 🇵🇰 (@seebi17) April 24, 2019
Mr.360 hats off ❤️😘😘😘
Proud to be ur fan ❤️❤️
No words to explain this shot 😍😍😍@ABdeVilliers17 #Mr360 pic.twitter.com/p4vxN7OoZV
Still wondering how AB De Villiers hit that ball out of the stadium without even looking and in one hand. After all, he's known for doing astonishing things in cricket! You should not have retired from international cricket, AB! 😭 #RCBvKXIP— George AB Addict (@VijayIsMyLife) April 24, 2019
The video of the outrageous six was later uploaded by IPL here: www.iplt20.com.
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AB de Villiers Hit an Outrageous No-Look Six and it is 'Beyond Science'
- Deepika Padukone Gets Smashed Between Hubby Ranveer Singh & Sister Anisha in Cuddle-Filled Pic
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell In, No Pollard in West Indies Squad
- IPL 2019 | Five Most Memorable KKR vs RR Encounters Over The Years
- Coach and Captain Will Decide on the Number 4 Spot: Dhawan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s