AB de Villiers Hit an Outrageous No-Look Six and it is 'Beyond Science'

One handed look away six by AB de Villiers.



The BBL needs this man ...



https://t.co/LgWYrdHHz9 — Peter Lalor (@plalor) April 24, 2019

AB de Villiers sent a ball to the Chinnaswamy roof when he was trying to save himself from being hit. #IPL2019 — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 24, 2019

AB De Villiers.... now you sir, are a JOKE! 😳😳👏🏼👏🏼 — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) April 24, 2019

Even One hand is enough for AB De Villiers to smash the ball out of the ground... Whaddey Player!😀 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 24, 2019

Show me better shot than this i will wait ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍

Mr.360 hats off ❤️😘😘😘

Proud to be ur fan ❤️❤️

No words to explain this shot 😍😍😍@ABdeVilliers17 #Mr360 pic.twitter.com/p4vxN7OoZV — H A S E E B Devilliers 🇵🇰 (@seebi17) April 24, 2019

Still wondering how AB De Villiers hit that ball out of the stadium without even looking and in one hand. After all, he's known for doing astonishing things in cricket! You should not have retired from international cricket, AB! 😭 #RCBvKXIP — George AB Addict (@VijayIsMyLife) April 24, 2019