David Warner Walking off Immediately After Dhoni Dislodges Bails Has Stumped Many

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner did an Adam Gilchrist after he was completely deceived by one of Harbhajan Singh's deliveries but it was Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's quick reflexes behind the wickets that stumped everyone.The incident happened at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday when SRH batsmen Warner and Manish Pandey were demolishing the CSK attack when Harbhajan Singh caught the former off-guard and broke the lethal 115-run partnership.Singh decided to toss one up as he bowled the fourth ball of the 14th over of SRH's innings, inviting Warner to go at him. The dangerous looking Warner missed it completely and in a blink, the ball was pouched by Dhoni.The 37-year-old did the rest, once again showing his lightning-quick skills behind the stumps, dislodging the bails before Warner could drag his feet inside the safe zone.Realising that Dhoni was manning the stumps and he was well short of his crease, Warner did not wait for the decision from the officials and promptly walked off the field.A sight they have probably seen a thousand times, Dhoni's skills with the gloves still got the fans talking.The video from Warner's dismissal was later uploaded here: www.iplt20.com In response to SRH's 175/3, CSK left it till late , but in the end, emerged victorious on the penultimate ball, after a blazing knock from Shane Watson at the top of the order.Watson smacked nine fours and six sixes for his unbeaten knock of 96.