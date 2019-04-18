Dhoni Fans Have a Field Day on Twitter After CSK Lose Against SRH in His Absence
After playing for the men in yellow in 121 successive matches, Dhoni missed out on a contest for the first time since March 23, 2010, when CSK came out to play against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.
After playing for the men in yellow in 121 successive matches, Dhoni missed out on a contest for the first time since March 23, 2010, when CSK came out to play against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old was given rest following a back spasm and Suresh Raina was chosen as the stand-in captain.
Batting first, CSK got off to a solid start with an opening-wicket stand of 79 between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Tragedy struck and 29 balls, 22 runs, 5 wickets later, CSK were left reeling at 101 for 5 in 14.4 overs. Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja tried to rescue the sinking ship but could only push CSK's score to 132 for 5.
SRH's intentions were clear and the openers David Warner (50 off 25) and Jonny Bairstow (61* off 44) once again got the job done for their team, defeating the Dhoni-less CSK by 6 wickets and 19 balls to spare.
This was CSK's only second loss in the ongoing season of IPL.
#Thala missing out the game due to the Back spasm picked up during our last game at e-Den! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #SRHvCSK— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2019
Missing their captain's paramount presence, disappointed CSK fans imagined their team with and without Dhoni.
CSK with Dhoni CSK w/o Dhoni#SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/g8057sRNYn— Manya (@CSKian716) April 17, 2019
CSK's condition with and without Dhoni. #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/bVvwzDrZv2— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 17, 2019
Csk winnings without dhoni #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/Tdx3fZmoZ1— Chowkidar tera baap (@Chineseeeees) April 17, 2019
Just look how ordinary CSK appears when Captain MS Dhoni is not part of the team. #SRHvCSK— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 17, 2019
CSK fans right now. #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/c72N5vWDaM— Bade Chote (@badechote) April 17, 2019
1. CSK with MSD— Bade Chote (@badechote) April 17, 2019
2. CSK without MSD#SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/XjGPnP11ml
Csk without dhoni #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/lDDxIX2Mv3— Chowkidar tera baap (@Chineseeeees) April 17, 2019
#SrhvCsk— (@Nenorakam) April 17, 2019
Even without any Indian star players in team still SRH has its own fanbase
But without Dhoni #CSK craze and fanbase = pic.twitter.com/7DAK0p9k1M
Pic 1: #CSK with Dhoni— CSK VerithanaM 😈 (@VickyVjAddict) April 17, 2019
Pic 2: #CSK without Dhoni pic.twitter.com/SknYvYqeLt
CSK— Sarcastic Dude (@Kartiktweaks) April 17, 2019
With DHONI. without DHONI. pic.twitter.com/5fYgQtYaM6
Dhoni fans watching #SRHvCSK match without Dhoni be like : pic.twitter.com/SSYEFEll2g— resham~ (@crazykudi22) April 17, 2019
However, there was something for the crowd to cheer about when the camera panned to Dhoni, who was present at the Hyderabad stadium to watch his team play.
Dhoni on gaint screen and Hyderabad crowd goes berserk pic.twitter.com/AQIzYtMahB— DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) April 17, 2019
Just They Showed Him On Screen..— Troll CSK Haters™ (@CSK_Offl) April 17, 2019
Crowd Started Chanting "DHONI..DHONI.."💛🔥 pic.twitter.com/PYToELXpYb
Every time Dhoni Was Shown on Big Screen..We All Went Bonkers in the Stadium. https://t.co/FCk1KooK4p— HARI KIRAN (@harikiranroyal) April 17, 2019
Despite the defeat, CSK is comfortably placed at the top of the table with 14 points. SRH, on the other hand, registered their fourth victory of the tournament and climbed to the 5th spot.
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Reviews Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's Kalank Through Hilarious Memes
- Anupam Kher Tweets Adorable DDLJ GIF, Shah Rukh Khan Responds to 'Daddy Cool'
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares a List of His Favourite Films During Live Chat, See Here
- Foldgate: The Samsung Galaxy Fold Has a Serious Problem With The Foldable Display
- 'Game of Thrones' Mania Has Made its Way into The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s