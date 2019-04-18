SPONSORED BY
Dhoni Fans Have a Field Day on Twitter After CSK Lose Against SRH in His Absence

After playing for the men in yellow in 121 successive matches, Dhoni missed out on a contest for the first time since March 23, 2010, when CSK came out to play against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
It's hard to imagine Chennai Super Kings without their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. After playing for the men in yellow in 121 successive matches, Dhoni missed out on a contest for the first time since March 23, 2010, when CSK came out to play against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old was given rest following a back spasm and Suresh Raina was chosen as the stand-in captain.

Batting first, CSK got off to a solid start with an opening-wicket stand of 79 between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Tragedy struck and 29 balls, 22 runs, 5 wickets later, CSK were left reeling at 101 for 5 in 14.4 overs. Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja tried to rescue the sinking ship but could only push CSK's score to 132 for 5.

SRH's intentions were clear and the openers David Warner (50 off 25) and Jonny Bairstow (61* off 44) once again got the job done for their team, defeating the Dhoni-less CSK by 6 wickets and 19 balls to spare.

This was CSK's only second loss in the ongoing season of IPL.




Missing their captain's paramount presence, disappointed CSK fans imagined their team with and without Dhoni.


































However, there was something for the crowd to cheer about when the camera panned to Dhoni, who was present at the Hyderabad stadium to watch his team play.










Despite the defeat, CSK is comfortably placed at the top of the table with 14 points. SRH, on the other hand, registered their fourth victory of the tournament and climbed to the 5th spot.
