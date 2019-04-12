Dhoni Losing Cool and Storming Onto the Field to Confront Umpires Has Twitter in Disbelief

Among the firsts for me in today's game was the sight of Dhoni walking out onto the ground. As @MichaelVaughan said on #CricbuzzLIVE it is something he will realise he shouldn't have done. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2019

This is not a good look for the game ... No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout ... !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2019

Umpiring standards have been pretty low in this #IPL and that was a no-ball given and reversed. Enough to feel crossed and miffed. But the opposition captain has no right to walk out on the pitch after being dismissed. Dhoni set a wrong precedent tonight. #RRvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2019

Gavaskar had once walked out. Dhoni has now walked in.



Unacceptable. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) April 11, 2019

Umpire decision is final, whether it's right or wrong. No player has the right to question him. Be it dhoni or sachin or virat.! Dhoni is a player. Not bigger than the game.! He was behaving like a school kid by coming in the ground. Totally unacceptable #RRvCSK #IPLT20 #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/HeMdSX3bKV — Chowkidar Abhishek Agarwal (@Abhishek_0055) April 11, 2019

I Believe if Sum Rise From The West...

But Hard To Believe That Dhoni lose His Calmness#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/YUOvreOMLi — YASH Rajput (@yashrajput_13) April 11, 2019

Imagine if Kohli did what Dhoni just did there. There would have been calls for Kohli to step down even as the NT captain not even exaggerating. — Tushar (@Tushaar_Lfc) April 11, 2019

If Virat had done this, people would have been talking more about the controversy rather than the result. This is Dhoni and people will brush it under the carpet.. — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) April 11, 2019

When MS Dhoni lost his cool

Boss..... pic.twitter.com/v4wJ7r98pf — Shakti Solanki (@shaktisolanki00) April 12, 2019

I don't see why Dhoni is being fined for stepping on to the field.

He is a Lieutenant Colonel in our Territorial Army. He is trained to cross the boundary. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 12, 2019

It was super cool to see my captain lose his cool.. My dear Midas.. you rock ♥️♥️♥️ #dhoni #cskda — Vijayalakshmi A (@vgyalakshmi) April 11, 2019

Dhoni had to step in when umpire made a mistake. Nothing wrong in that. That's what senior umpires do. #RRvCSK — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 11, 2019

One of the rarest moments when Captain Cool lost his cool and stormed into the ground to teach some lessons to Poor Umpires. MS Dhoni #RRvCSK #CSKvRR #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/Pueg8blYV6 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 11, 2019

I have never seen #dhoni like this...!!



The best part when the Lion(mahi) enter in the field ....

Absolutely mind blowing...❤#RRvCSK #Yellove pic.twitter.com/XFiTdQjoXi — Avnish upadhyay (@its_av_nish) April 11, 2019

When Dhoni entered in ground middle of the match



Rajsthan players to umpire:- bhag bhag sher aaya sher aaya pic.twitter.com/TXxbuvW4SV — prem yadav (@premyad64602116) April 11, 2019

Save this video clip for ages to come, cuz after the discovery of black hole this week, this is an another rarest of rare picture in the history of mankind- "THE ANGRY DHONI"!!!#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/mEIi65jAVb — Shashank Sneham (@shashank_sneham) April 11, 2019

* Match summary *



Rajasthan Royals lost the match.



Dhoni lost cool.



Umpires lost the reputation.#RRvCSK — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 11, 2019

Don’t mess with Mahi! Today we witnessed one of the very few rare instances where the ice cool Captain lost his composure!#WhistlePodu #Yellove #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/lBmQTJXfb1 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) April 11, 2019

I'll Support Ever So Furious MS Dhoni !

We Are Not Playing Gully Cricket, Ridiculous Umpiring Becomes Now Every Day Story !#CSKvRR #RRvCSK #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/EQ0VSCAtfo — MiSs BaGhEl (@IamSiyuBaghel) April 11, 2019