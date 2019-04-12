LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
4-min read

Dhoni Losing Cool and Storming Onto the Field to Confront Umpires Has Twitter in Disbelief

Dhoni, who was seated in the dugout area, stormed into the field and confronted both the umpires, questioning them the reason for reversing the decision.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Screenshot from video posted by www.iplt20.com | IPL/ BCCI image.
Over the years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has earned a reputation for keeping his nerves calm in tense situations. So when the "Captain cool" stormed into the field to show his frustration towards an umpiring decision, cricket fans were left in disbelief.

On Thursday night, Chennai Super Kings registered their sixth win in seven games, in a thrilling contest against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Needing 3 to win on the final delivery of the match, Mitchell Santner sent Ben Stokes out of the park and guided his team to a nail-biting 4-wicket victory.

The match, however, was marred with controversy when Dhoni did the unthinkable in the final over of the match.

Chennai Super Kings needed 18 runs from the final over but Dhoni was dismissed on the third ball of the over by Stokes.

The fourth delivery of the over bowled to Mitchell Santner was first signalled a no-ball by umpire Ulhas Gandhe, but then the decision was changed after he consulted the square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.

This was when, Dhoni, who was seated in the dugout area, stormed into the field and confronted both the umpires, questioning them over the reason of their reversing the decision.

The delivery was eventually deemed legal but replays suggested it was, in fact, a waist-high no-ball. The clip from the controversial incident was later uploaded on IPL's website here: www.iplt20.com.

Seeing Dhoni's rare outburst disappointed many.



















What if it was Kohli? Some wondered the outcome.







While others didn't mind some drama out there on the field, especially one coming from Dhoni.





































The CSK skipper was named man-of-the-match for his of 58 from just 43 balls with three sixes and two fours.

Dhoni had to pay the penalty for breaching IPL's code of conduct and he admitted to the level 2 offence. He was fined 50% of his match fees for the incident.
