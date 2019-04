Dhoni Losing Cool and Storming Onto the Field to Confront Umpires Has Twitter in Disbelief

Among the firsts for me in today's game was the sight of Dhoni walking out onto the ground. As @MichaelVaughan said on #CricbuzzLIVE it is something he will realise he shouldn't have done. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2019

This is not a good look for the game ... No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout ... !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2019

Umpiring standards have been pretty low in this #IPL and that was a no-ball given and reversed. Enough to feel crossed and miffed. But the opposition captain has no right to walk out on the pitch after being dismissed. Dhoni set a wrong precedent tonight. #RRvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2019

Gavaskar had once walked out. Dhoni has now walked in.



Unacceptable. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) April 11, 2019

Umpire decision is final, whether it's right or wrong. No player has the right to question him. Be it dhoni or sachin or virat.! Dhoni is a player. Not bigger than the game.! He was behaving like a school kid by coming in the ground. Totally unacceptable #RRvCSK #IPLT20 #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/HeMdSX3bKV — Chowkidar Abhishek Agarwal (@Abhishek_0055) April 11, 2019

Imagine if Kohli did what Dhoni just did there. There would have been calls for Kohli to step down even as the NT captain not even exaggerating. — Tushar (@Tushaar_Lfc) April 11, 2019

If Virat had done this, people would have been talking more about the controversy rather than the result. This is Dhoni and people will brush it under the carpet.. — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) April 11, 2019

I don't see why Dhoni is being fined for stepping on to the field.

He is a Lieutenant Colonel in our Territorial Army. He is trained to cross the boundary. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 12, 2019

Dhoni had to step in when umpire made a mistake. Nothing wrong in that. That's what senior umpires do. #RRvCSK — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 11, 2019

* Match summary *



Rajasthan Royals lost the match.



Dhoni lost cool.



Umpires lost the reputation.#RRvCSK — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 11, 2019

Over the years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has earned a reputation for keeping his nerves calm in tense situations. So when the "Captain cool" stormed into the field to show his frustration towards an umpiring decision, cricket fans were left in disbelief.On Thursday night, Chennai Super Kings registered their sixth win in seven games, in a thrilling contest against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.Needing 3 to win on the final delivery of the match, Mitchell Santner sent Ben Stokes out of the park and guided his team to a nail-biting 4-wicket victory.The match, however, was marred with controversy when Dhoni did the unthinkable in the final over of the match.Chennai Super Kings needed 18 runs from the final over but Dhoni was dismissed on the third ball of the over by Stokes.The fourth delivery of the over bowled to Mitchell Santner was first signalled a no-ball by umpire Ulhas Gandhe, but then the decision was changed after he consulted the square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.This was when, Dhoni, who was seated in the dugout area, stormed into the field and confronted both the umpires, questioning them over the reason of their reversing the decision.The delivery was eventually deemed legal but replays suggested it was, in fact, a waist-high no-ball. The clip from the controversial incident was later uploaded on IPL's website here: www.iplt20.com Seeing Dhoni's rare outburst disappointed many.What if it was Kohli? Some wondered the outcome.While others didn't mind some drama out there on the field, especially one coming from Dhoni.The CSK skipper was named man-of-the-match for his of 58 from just 43 balls with three sixes and two fours.Dhoni had to pay the penalty for breaching IPL's code of conduct and he admitted to the level 2 offence. He was fined 50% of his match fees for the incident.