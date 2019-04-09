English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Taxi Displaying Live IPL Score on its Rooftop Has Impressed ICC
At work? Attending school or college? Unable to catch live IPL action? This taxi in Hyderabad will keep you updated with live scores from the ongoing season of Indian Premier League.
Image posted by u/wordswithmagic on Reddit India.
Loading...
"Score kya hua?"
To say cricket is huge in India is an understatement. The craze around the sport of bat and ball gets doubled when the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings in stars from all corners of the globe together to give a cracker of a season every year.
IPL 2019 seems no different. Thousands have been showing up regularly at stadiums to watch their favourite teams entertain them. For those who aren't physically present, online streaming websites and television sets come to their rescue.
But if you do not have the luxury of doing either (which is totally okay), a taxi will now satisfy your "score kya hua" curiosity by displaying IPL match score on its rooftop on the go - giving you the live cricket updates from the ongoing tournament in Telangana's Hyderabad.
The unique cricket-friendly taxi was first spotted by a Reddit user u/wordswithmagic which showed updates from Saturday's match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, which the former won by 22 runs.
Cricket fans on Reddit hailed the taxi. Literally.
"Doing gods work"
"Everyone need to thank this guy for saving mobile Data."
"What a legend"
"Not all heros wear capes"
"1999: I bet we will have flying cars 20 years later! 2019:"
"Careful, hes a hero"
"Hyderabad is rad"
Cricket and no mention of Sachin Tendulkar? Not possible.
"I remember when Sachin was on his way to hit ODI's first double century in Gwalior and I was out shopping somewhere with my basic phone and no internet. Those days if you typed "CRICKET" and sent it to a number, it would return the score of an ongoing match. My balance was running out and I was spacing the SMSes carefully. After a long time I asked for the score and it showed 199 not out. And then I waited a full 10 minutes and sent the last SMS with that balance and when I saw the number 200 my joy was unlimited. Boy those were the days," wrote u/FresnoMac.
Unsurprisingly, the Reddit post went viral in no time and the taxi even had the cricket's governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) feeling impressed.
ICC later shared the photo from its official Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The good people of Twitter also had many good things to say.
To say cricket is huge in India is an understatement. The craze around the sport of bat and ball gets doubled when the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings in stars from all corners of the globe together to give a cracker of a season every year.
IPL 2019 seems no different. Thousands have been showing up regularly at stadiums to watch their favourite teams entertain them. For those who aren't physically present, online streaming websites and television sets come to their rescue.
But if you do not have the luxury of doing either (which is totally okay), a taxi will now satisfy your "score kya hua" curiosity by displaying IPL match score on its rooftop on the go - giving you the live cricket updates from the ongoing tournament in Telangana's Hyderabad.
The unique cricket-friendly taxi was first spotted by a Reddit user u/wordswithmagic which showed updates from Saturday's match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, which the former won by 22 runs.
Live IPL score on a taxi in Hyderabad from r/india
Cricket fans on Reddit hailed the taxi. Literally.
"Doing gods work"
"Everyone need to thank this guy for saving mobile Data."
"What a legend"
"Not all heros wear capes"
"1999: I bet we will have flying cars 20 years later! 2019:"
"Careful, hes a hero"
"Hyderabad is rad"
Cricket and no mention of Sachin Tendulkar? Not possible.
"I remember when Sachin was on his way to hit ODI's first double century in Gwalior and I was out shopping somewhere with my basic phone and no internet. Those days if you typed "CRICKET" and sent it to a number, it would return the score of an ongoing match. My balance was running out and I was spacing the SMSes carefully. After a long time I asked for the score and it showed 199 not out. And then I waited a full 10 minutes and sent the last SMS with that balance and when I saw the number 200 my joy was unlimited. Boy those were the days," wrote u/FresnoMac.
Unsurprisingly, the Reddit post went viral in no time and the taxi even had the cricket's governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) feeling impressed.
ICC later shared the photo from its official Instagram and Twitter accounts.
When cricket is life 😄❤— ICC (@ICC) April 7, 2019
(via r/india) pic.twitter.com/ZZLSCkmXmV
The good people of Twitter also had many good things to say.
Cricket and Indian people are the best .— Lutfullah Sediqi🇦🇫 (@imlutfullah) April 7, 2019
Cricket is everything! 😄❤— Abhay 🇮🇳🏏 (@IamAbGupta) April 7, 2019
Lovely people— Mirwais Ghawsi 😘🇦🇫 (@MirwaisAyoubi) April 7, 2019
Lovely place
And
Lovely India
Strong supporter of Chennai Super King
🇮🇪💪🇦🇫
Cricket is life in India— Rupesh Sonalkar (@RupeshSonalkar) April 7, 2019
That's a straight drive!— Balaji Sundararaman (@balajisun) April 7, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Next James Bond? Chris Hemsworth Would 'Love to' Play 007 And Even Has Audition Tape Ready
- IPL 2019 | Still Scope for Improvement in the Team: Ashwin
- Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate
- Priyanka Chopra Trips but Husband Comes to Her Rescue in the Nick of Time
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results